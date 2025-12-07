הזמרים שרים לחנוכה - גרסת הבובות שי ברק

Musician and creator Shai Barak presents a new music video for Hanukkah "starring" Jewish singers in puppet versions. The video was created using AI.

"After years of productions with puppets and in the last two years of video productions using AI, I thought it would be interesting to combine the worlds," Barak tells Israel National News - Arutz Sheva.

"I challenged myself to produce a puppet music video of the great Jewish singers, only this time I used AI technologies instead of fabric, sponge and photographers like before," he says. "Everyone is invited to say which singers they were able to identify."