Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to Israel Saturday evening on his first visit to Israel as Chancellor of Germany.

Ahead of their meeting, the two made brief statements to the media.

Herzog welcomed Merz, saying, "Welcome Herr Kanzler. Thank you very much for visiting us. This is your first visit to Israel as the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, a great friend of Israel. We mark 60 years of relations between Israel and Germany, which bear an incredibly important and moving history and many challenges. We have become very close friends, and for me to see the Arrow 3 missiles being installed in Germany to defend Germany and Europe, Israeli-made products, is something very unique and moving and important."

"You are coming here following the very unique, important, and historic UN Security Council Resolution, which calls for 'the day after' in Gaza and in the region, which was led and crafted by [US] President [Donald] Trump and his team. It is clear that in order to move to the next stage, we must make sure that Hamas and its capabilities are removed from Gaza and offer a horizon to the region, a new horizon to the region, a new horizon to the people of Gaza and the people of Israel, a new horizon to Israel and its Palestinian neighbors, and Israel and its Arab neighbors. We must work on it together.

"Germany has a huge role to play, both in Europe and as a very important country in the world, and I'm sure that your meetings will be very productive and successful. As we know, we are facing an empire of evil from Tehran, and that is why the equilibrium in the world is very clear. It's us defending Europe, and it's us working very hard to reach the day after in Gaza. So welcome, Mr. Chancellor."

Merz responded, "Thank you very much, Mr. President, for the invitation and the very warm welcome. I come as a friend, and we've met on numerous occasions before when we were able to hold discussions, but this is the first time I come in my capacity as Federal Chancellor. I come as a longstanding friend of Israel, and I'm delighted to have this first opportunity to be here in my capacity as Federal Chancellor on the first official visit."

"We couldn't meet in more challenging and more complicated times, and you know that Germany firmly stands at Israel's side, especially since the horrific attack perpetrated by Hamas on October 7, 2023. Since then, we were able to deepen and further intensify our friendship, and you know that we will always stand by Israel's side. We still consider this friendship a miracle. So shortly after the Shoah to be able to establish diplomatic relations and further continue to deepen and foster our friendship is very special and important to us indeed.

"Now, the military actions and the government's actions confronted us with a dilemma. We were faced with a dilemma. We had to react to it, but rest assured that we are still on your side. Israel has the right to defend itself and has the right to exist. We stand with Israel in its right to exist, and we support you in your endeavors. We are going to help you as peace and the negotiations enter into a next phase. The war is going to end as soon as Hamas has laid down all its arms, the war will end, and then we will look into the future.

"We also hope that the situation in the West Bank will continue to evolve in a positive direction so that in the end we will see a two-state solution that we have always advocated for, and the two-state solution is an important factor for good coexistence between Israel and the Palestinians, and the Israeli people, the Palestinian people, and the Arab world, for it to be able to live peacefully in peace and security and in dignity.

"So thank you very much for this opportunity to be here. It's a pleasure to be here, and I know, as all Federal Chancellors before me, I am fully aware of the responsibility we bear as Germany, as a German Chancellor. It's an honor and a privilege to be here, and let me assure you that standing with Israel is part of our core DNA and our policies to support and stand with it with Israel. Thank you, and I look forward to our discussion."