Birthright Israel announced on Thursday the launch of its 2025/26 winter season, the organization’s first since the end of the war in Gaza. The new season signals a strong resurgence in global interest in visiting Israel despite a complex international climate.

Running through March 2025, the winter season is expected to bring over 300 groups from around the world, totaling approximately 10,000 participants, most of them young Jewish adults. About 5,000 participants will take part in Birthright Israel’s traditional 10-day educational trip, while others will join volunteering programs, community engagement initiatives, and internship opportunities across the country.

Participants this season will arrive from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, and Argentina. Roughly 50% of all tours will take place in Israel’s northern and southern regions, supporting communities and local businesses through educational activities and volunteer service.

Since October 7, Birthright Israel has already brought more than 43,000 participants on its various programs. Notably, 95% of all young adults who visited Israel on an educational trip in the past year did so through Birthright Israel.

Since its founding, Birthright Israel has become one of the most influential Zionist initiatives of the 21st century, with over 900,000 alumni worldwide.

“Birthright Israel is the strongest bridge young Jews have today to deepen their identity, strengthen their resilience, and build a personal understanding of Israel,” said Gidi Mark, International CEO of Birthright Israel. “Participants return home with greater confidence, a stronger sense of belonging, and a circle of new Jewish friends who continue to shape their lives and communities. In a moment when Jewish unity is essential, Birthright’s role has never been more vital.”