If we look at Yaakov Avinu’s entire life, we can see that it all revolves around him taking the Brachot from Eisav. His whole life he needs to justify the title he holds as the chosen one to receive the Brachot. That’s why he needs to run away from Eisav, work for Lavan, be cheated, establish a family, return to confront Eisav’s angel, and finally meet Eisav himself.

At this point we see something very special. Every side of the story eventually acknowledges and approves that Yaakov actually deserves the blessings by justice and not merely by trickery.

Yitzchak, his father, after realizing that he blessed Yaakov, immediately adds “he too shall be blessed” (Bereshit 27:33). Meaning: you should not say that had Yaakov not deceived his father, he would not have received the blessings. Therefore, Yitzchak concurred and blessed him intentionally (Rashi).

Eisav’s angel also approves this. After wrestling with Yaakov, he is forced to admit that Yaakov deserves the Brachot by changing his name from Yaakov to Yisrael - “It shall no longer be said that the blessings came to you through trickery and deceit, but with nobility and openness” (Rashi, Bereshit 32:29).

Eisav himself also validates this by saying, “Let what you have remain yours” (33:9, and Rashi).

Eventually HaKadosh Baruch Hu Himself confirms this as well by changing Yaakov’s name to Yisrael (35:10).

In fact, this is a question that follows us throughout history: Does Am Yisrael deserve the Brachot? Do we live up to the title we hold? Are we fulfilling our mission as the chosen nation?

The Gemara in Avoda Zara (11b) tells us that there was a holiday in Rome where they would mock Yaakov for “stealing” the Brachot. In other words, we still have to prove ourselves - until the times of Mashiach.

So this is a message for us today. We must live up to our life missions. As a nation, we must justify the blessings we receive and be a role model for the entire world.



