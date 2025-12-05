In the months after the October 7th massacre, as Israel reeled from loss, shock, and pain, thousands turned to OneFamily, Israel’s national organization assisting victims of terror and war for nearly 25 years. Faced with an avalanche of need, the organization had to greatly - and immediately - expand the number of volunteers and coordinators. In a beautiful show of resilience, healing, and bravery, many who have been on the receiving end of OneFamily’s care stepped up to help the newly bereaved.

OneFamily’s therapeutic, financial, and emotional assistance is designed to accompany people through every stage of grief and rebuilding. It is a testament to the success of this commitment, that those once shattered by loss are now reaching out to help others.

Turning Pain into Purpose

Yael Shevach’s husband, Rabbi Raziel Shevach, was murdered in a 2018 terror attack near their home in Havat Gilad. He was a mohel, rabbi, senior paramedic, and a loving husband and father to six children.

“During shiva, OneFamily came to visit,” Yael says. “They told me that when everyone else goes home, they would stay. And they did. Every step of the way.”

At first, it wasn’t easy for Yael to accept help. “I was raising six kids alone. I was in survival mode. I didn’t know what I needed, or what my kids needed, and I didn’t like having to accept help. But OneFamily kept reaching out, suggesting babysitting, inviting us to retreats. They didn’t give up, and they knew what we needed more than I did. Our first step in OneFamily was when my kids wanted to attend OneFamily camp. They came home glowing.”

Over time, Yael came to appreciate what the organization understood her needs before she did, and just how much help her family truly needed. She described how supported she felt, especially during COVID. “The whole country felt isolated. Everyone. But they made sure my children knew they weren’t alone.”

“OneFamily is completely unique in that they never made me feel like they were giving and I was receiving. They don’t just have a ‘menu of services’ that they offer people. They act like family - you help your loved ones with what they need, when they need it. That’s what OneFamily does. They accompany you, not as a case, but as a person.”

After October 7th, Yael began visiting newly bereaved widows, just as others once did for her. Soon after, OneFamily formalized a new role for her as a “milava,” a special liaison to widows.

“I see this as a personal mission, a way to help others and express my profound gratitude to OneFamily,” she explains. “This is not just an organization to me. It’s home.”

Yael brings a rare emotional fluency to her work. “OneFamily never made me feel pitied. They didn’t just provide help. They walked with me, and I want to do the same for others. We are healing together.”

From Grief to Giving

צילום: Their own

When Lazar Amitai's wife was killed in a terrorist attack in Gush Katif 25 years ago, he suddenly became a single father to four young children. During the shiva, OneFamily representatives visited and quietly promised to return “after everyone else has gone home.” And they did.

“Someone from OneFamily called and got to know us,” Amitai says.”My kids started going to OneFamily camps, traveling with them, and attending special Shabbatons. They were hooked. It gave them so much support.”

As his children grew up and built their own lives, Amitai felt called to give back. After the October 7th massacre, OneFamily urgently needed more coordinators to serve the influx of bereaved families. Lazar trained to become a regional coordinator for Israel's south.

“Every time I meet a grieving family, I start by just listening. Then I give hugs. Only then do I explain what OneFamily can do to help,” he explains. “And every time I feel like I’m giving them what I received.”

One recent case weighed heavily on him: four siblings, aged 12 to 20, who lost their mother on October 7th, were being raised by their father until he died in a car accident. “So many pieces in their situation require navigating bureaucracy and giving emotional support in a sea of change and tragedy. I can often connect with families more closely and earlier because of my own story. People know I’m not just anybody. I’m one of them.”

Though offered compensation, Amitai does not accept a salary. “I do it out of gratitude,” he says. “My experience gives me a unique ability to help others, and I need to use it.”

צילום: Their own

A Mother’s Mission

For Cheryl Mandel, OneFamily became her anchor after her son, Lieutenant Daniel Mandel, was killed in Shechem in 2003. At her first OneFamily event, Cheryl met co-founder Chantal Belzberg.

“I met her at a large event where OneFamily had a booth. I told Chantal my story and she started to cry,” Cheryl recalls. “I couldn’t believe that someone who spends every day hearing such stories could still care so deeply. That moment told me this organization was something different.”

צילום: Their own

What started with yoga classes and quiet companionship became a decades-long bond. “I met other bereaved mothers who were slowly rebuilding. Over time, I found that I could do the same,” Cheryl says.

Cheryl began going abroad on behalf of OneFamily, speaking on Israel’s Memorial and Independence days, two of the hardest days of the year for any mother of a fallen soldier. That led to additional speaking opportunities abroad where as a native English speaker, she could share Daniel’s story and advocate for the organization.

“When I speak abroad, I’m not just sharing Daniel’s memory. I’m giving voice to 25,000 bereaved mothers who can’t travel or speak for themselves. I consider it a privilege.”

Cheryl has also taught art and dance at OneFamily events over the years. “OneFamily has helped members of my family each in their own way,” she notes. “I would do anything for them as a way to express my gratitude.”

Now two decades into her own journey through grief, Cheryl reflects: “Some of the people who supported me - my yoga teacher, my massage therapist - were also bereaved parents. They found a way to give back. I followed their example.”

צילום: Their own

The Power of a Lifelong Embrace

The stories of Shevach, Amitai, and Mandel reflect a truth OneFamily has seen time and again: healing deepens when compassion is shared.

“When someone who has lived through tragedy walks into a shiva house or speaks to a newly bereaved parent, something powerful happens,” says OneFamily CEO Chantal Belzberg. “It’s not just empathy - it’s credibility. They show that life can go on, that love and purpose can return.”

Over the last two decades, dozens of current staff members, volunteers, and group leaders have come from within OneFamily’s community of survivors. It is the most profound measure of success imaginable, demonstrating the successful management of grief to growth, developing new roles and acts of purpose and meaning over time.

Belzberg adds: “These are people who were once on the receiving end. They still need and receive support, but now they are the ones leading the way…like members of a family, which is really what we are.”

To contact OneFamily Fund, reach out to Naomi Nussbaum at (646) 289 8600 .



