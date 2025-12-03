Two Jewish men who were attacked with pepper spray in the Old City of Jerusalem about five years ago have submitted a civil lawsuit for 60,000 NIS against the assailant, with legal representation from the Honenu organization.

The attack occurred in May 2021. The perpetrator was arrested following the incident and sentenced to 10 months in prison. Now that the criminal proceedings have concluded, the civil suit has been filed with the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court.

In the lawsuit, attorney Chaim Bleicher of Honenu describes the sequence of events:

"One of the plaintiffs was riding his bicycle in the Old City when he saw the defendant and another individual attacking Jews. The plaintiff followed the attacker and called the police. When they reached Chabad Street, the attacker turned toward two additional Jewish men, including the second plaintiff, and began shouting. At that point, he noticed the first plaintiff reporting him to the police, distanced himself, then returned and sprayed both of them with pepper spray. The two suffered severe eye irritation and required treatment from Magen David Adom medics at the scene. They claim the incident caused physical and psychological harm that warrants compensation."

Attorney Bleicher stated that such legal actions are essential for deterrence:

"We will continue working to ensure that Islamic terror rioters pay a heavy price for their actions. The knowledge that anyone who assaults Jews will pay dearly, and for many years, creates deterrence against terrorism and strengthens citizens' sense of security in our capital, Jerusalem."