Rahmanullah Lakanwal left his home in Bellingham, Washington, on the West Coast of the United States, leaving behind his wife and five children, and drove across the United States to New York, where he ambushed a group of National Guard soldiers, killing one and wounding another.

Born in Kabul in 1996, Lakanwal earned his entry to the United States by working for ten years with various US government agencies active in Afghanistan during the US occupation, including the CIA, as confirmed by the Central Intelligence Agency's director, John Ratcliffe.

Few of his fellow citizens could have been more qualified to earn entry to the United States. Lakanwal reportedly worked with the Americans for ten years, reportedly while serving in the Afghan army. He worked, in particular, for the CIA in Kandahar, joining the Zero Units, teams that carried out counterterrorism operations, and collaborating in the dramatic withdrawal of Western forces from Afghanistan in the final days of August 2021.

A story reminiscent of that of the suicide bomber responsible for the worst attack on the CIA. Abu-Mulal Al Balawi carried out a massacre at the CIA base in Khost, Afghanistan. Before that, he had made a name for himself as a doctor in UN refugee camps in Jordan.

And who remembers Emad Al Swealmeen, the Liverpool bomber?

“Enzo Almeni”, as his friends called him, was an asylum seeker with a Syrian father and Iraqi mother who had changed his name to appear “more Western” and had falsely converted to Christianity to hide his identity and motives.

So my greatest fear is that taqiya, the Islamic art of dissimulation, has made incredible and chilling progress in the West.

Mickaël Harpon, the perpetrator of the Paris Prefecture massacre that cost the lives of four police officers, was a police officer assigned to counterterrorism in one of the most secure locations in France. The computer expert had been hired by a department whose priority was the fight against terrorism, particularly radical Islamism. Harpon had secretly converted to Islam.

U.S. Army Major Nidal Hasan, shouting “Allahu Akbar”, killed 13 colleagues at Fort Hood, Texas. Who suspected him?

One of the terrorists who planned to carry out a massacre at the Taylor Swift concert in Vienna worked for a company that provides concert services.

Police officers have been arrested in England for supporting Hamas.

Jean-Baptiste Salvaing, deputy commander of the French judicial police, and his partner, Jessica Schneider, a secretary at a police station, were killed in their home in Magnanville by an Islamist. Some time later, police investigating a woman for suspected links to ISIS made a chilling discovery: the woman had a USB stick containing the personal details of thousands of French police officers.

The loss of border control is followed by the loss of internal control.

Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is a writing fellow at the Middle East Forum (MEF) and the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.