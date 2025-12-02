Threat Analyst Ken Abramowitz is author of “The Multifront War” and head of Save the West.

Editor Dr. Rachel Ehrenfeld is President, American Center for Democracy (ACD)

The election of Zohran Mamdani was the result of a systemic failure of the American electoral process.

Born in Uganda and raised in South Africa by Indian Muslim Marxist parents, the 34-year-old Mamdani arrived in the US at the age of 7. It took him an additional 20 years to apply for and receive his U.S. citizenship. On January 1, 2026, with no prior management experience, he will oversee New York City’s $116 billion budget.

Mamdani’s ideology incorporates the false narratives of our three main enemies, Communists, Islamists, and Globalists. He is not a true American, as he has publicly declared his rejection of the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Declaration of Independence. Speaking after his election, Mamdani made clear that his goal is not to increase collective wealth, but to attack class enemies, “seizing the means of production,” taxing billionaires, and distributing their wealth to his supporters, because ‘there shouldn’t be billionaires,” he said. How did this anti-American win the election as the mayor of the largest and richest city in the U.S.? Who was responsible for this strategic and systemic failure? His election served as a clarion call for other Communist Muslims in the US to declare their candidacy for public office in the 2026 election. The more they succeed, the faster America could be taken over by the red (communist), green (Islamist), and blue (globalist) alliance. And just as the Muslim takeover of Constantinople in 1453 led to the demise of the Christian Byzantine Empire, the Islamist takeover of America will advance the demise of Western Civilization.

What and who led to this travesty?

1) Why were the the Marxist parents of Mamdani allowed to enter the US in 1999? 2) Why was the Communist and Islamist Mamdani allowed to become a citizen in 2018? (He had joined the Communist front group, Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) in 2017).

3) Was the FBI monitoring DSA since its founding in 1982? It has ties with Communist Cuba and China. Why was the DSA not declared a subversive communist organization?

4) Did the CIA inform the FBI of Mamdani’s relationship with the Muslim Brotherhood and the Iranian Twelver sect of the Islamo-Nazi Iranian Death Cult?

5) Why did the Board of Elections allow Mamdani to run for public office? Why did it ignore the grave risk he presents to national security?

6) Why did the Democrat party allow Mamdani, who acts like an Iranian agent, to represent the party in any election?

7) Why didn’t Jewish groups petition or sue the local and federal Civil Rights departments after Mamdani declared his support for the “Globalizing the Intifada”?

8) Why didn’t Christian groups similarly petition for government protection, knowing full well that Islamists like Mamdani seek to take over America and the world, enforce sharia, and kill the infidels, including Christians (like they do in Nigeria). Where was New York’s Cardinal? 9) Why didn’t NYC property owners seek government protection from the Communist Mamdani, who has called for rent freeze of two million apartment units, which will cause property values to fall 20-40%, as well as confiscation of private property?

10) Why didn’t wealthy corporations and their managers raise the necessary sums to publically call attention to Mamdani’s anti-American and anti-capitalist ideology? 11) Why were foreign contributions allowed for Mamdani’s campaign? Was there any examination of the origin of small donations below the $200 level?

12) Which agency was responsible for ensuring that only US citizens could vote?

The implications of Mamdani as the mayor of NYC:

1) Un-American Communists and Islamists will further take over the public schools.

2) The Police Department will see huge numbers of officers seeking early retirement.

3) Islamist cultural and physical terrorists will invade New York City, leading to a crime spiral.

4) Perhaps 10-20% of the population will flee the City, at huge personal and financial cost.

5) Thousands of Muslims will seek to run for public offices all over the country, even though the vast majority reject the Constitution and Bill of Rights.

What urgent steps should our leaders implement within the next 6 months to save America from the implications of Mamdani’s electoral coup?

1) The Muslim Brotherhood and its hundreds of front organizations must be designated domestic and foreign terror organizations, as they are in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Jordan, Russia, and Austria.

2) Similarly, Communist front groups such as DSA (Democratic Socialists of America, Antifa, and BLM (Black Lives Matter) must also be designated as domestic and foreign terrorists, along with the 200,000-400,000 Chinese nationals of military age who have invaded our country through the open borders during the rogue Biden Administration.

3) The Federal government should invoke the Insurrection Act and take over direct responsibility for New York City’s public school system and police department.

4) The FBI should monitor all mosques in NYC and in America for any incitement to genocide. All offending Imams should be brought to justice and deported if found guilty. No new mosque construction should be allowed unless the Imam and leadership publicly reject Sharia law in both English and Arabic. All sharia courts must be closed. Sharia-compliant bank financing must be outlawed in the US.

5) New American citizens should not be allowed to vote or run for public office for 10 years, until they have integrated into American society, and accept U.S. laws and culture.

In essence, President Trump should step in and annul Mamdani’s communist/Islamist coup, which abused U.S. democratic election laws.