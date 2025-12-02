Threat Analyst Ken Abramowitz is author of “The Multifront War” and head of Save the West.
Editor Dr. Rachel Ehrenfeld is President, American Center for Democracy (ACD)
The election of Zohran Mamdani was the result of a systemic failure of the American electoral process.
Mamdani’s ideology incorporates the false narratives of our three main enemies, Communists, Islamists, and Globalists. He is not a true American, as he has publicly declared his rejection of the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Declaration of Independence.
Speaking after his election, Mamdani made clear that his goal is not to increase collective wealth, but to attack class enemies, “seizing the means of production,” taxing billionaires, and distributing their wealth to his supporters, because ‘there shouldn’t be billionaires,” he said.
How did this anti-American win the election as the mayor of the largest and richest city in the U.S.? Who was responsible for this strategic and systemic failure?
His election served as a clarion call for other Communist Muslims in the US to declare their candidacy for public office in the 2026 election. The more they succeed, the faster America could be taken over by the red (communist), green (Islamist), and blue (globalist) alliance. And just as the Muslim takeover of Constantinople in 1453 led to the demise of the Christian Byzantine Empire, the Islamist takeover of America will advance the demise of Western Civilization.
What and who led to this travesty?
1) Why were the the Marxist parents of Mamdani allowed to enter the US in 1999?
2) Why was the Communist and Islamist Mamdani allowed to become a citizen in 2018? (He had joined the Communist front group, Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) in 2017).
3) Was the FBI monitoring DSA since its founding in 1982? It has ties with Communist Cuba and China. Why was the DSA not declared a subversive communist organization?
6) Why did the Democrat party allow Mamdani, who acts like an Iranian agent, to represent the party in any election?
8) Why didn’t Christian groups similarly petition for government protection, knowing full well that Islamists like Mamdani seek to take over America and the world, enforce sharia, and kill the infidels, including Christians (like they do in Nigeria). Where was New York’s Cardinal?
9) Why didn’t NYC property owners seek government protection from the Communist Mamdani, who has called for rent freeze of two million apartment units, which will cause property values to fall 20-40%, as well as confiscation of private property?
10) Why didn’t wealthy corporations and their managers raise the necessary sums to publically call attention to Mamdani’s anti-American and anti-capitalist ideology?
11) Why were foreign contributions allowed for Mamdani’s campaign? Was there any examination of the origin of small donations below the $200 level?
12) Which agency was responsible for ensuring that only US citizens could vote?