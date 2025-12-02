British actor and comedian John Cleese, famed for “Monty Python” and “Fawlty Towers”, told the London Jewish News he was “extremely sorry” for posting anti-Israel material online without checking it.

“I don’t understand the internet,” Cleese admitted in the interview. “People create things and don’t care that they can be disproved.”

The actor “condemned Hamas as ‘the nastiest of all terrorist organizations’ and stood firmly by Israel’s right to defend itself, while expressing concern about some actions of the Israeli government,” the paper noted.

He also voiced alarm over rising antisemitism in the UK, saying he was “deeply saddened” by Jewish friends’ reports of feeling unsafe.

Cleese recently cancelled shows in Israel , with producers claiming that he had caved to pressure from the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Many believed that Cleese had indeed succumbed to BDS pressure due to the fact that, in the days leading up to the cancellation, he had been actively reposting anti-Israel content on his X account, including videos targeting Israel and its leadership.

Cleese later denied that his decision to cancel his shows in Israel had anything to do with BDS and explained that the decision was safety-related.

"Contrary to the claims made by Alon Yurik Productions last night - which were subsequently reported - I am having to reschedule my shows in Israel planned for later this month following advice about safety. At 86, that is obviously all important,” wrote Cleese.

“I will rearrange these shows as soon as it's possible - and I would be happy to perform without receiving any fee,” he added.

“I am hugely fond of Israeli audiences and send my sincere apologies to all the people who bought tickets," concluded the actor.