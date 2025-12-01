Minister of Transportation Miri Regev announced on Monday a significant move to tighten enforcement against traffic violations on Israel's roads, where 422 people have been killed thus far this year.

The Minister is proposing a 10,000 shekel fine for drivers who are caught using a mobile phone whilst driving. The fine would be issued immediately by the police without the need for prior legal proceedings.

Upon a second offense within a short period, the vehicle may be impounded, subject to court approval.

The move marks a significant escalation from the current situation, in which the offense carries a 1,000-shekel fine and eight points being added to the offender's license.

The proposal will now move to discussion in the Economic Affairs Committee and is expected to be brought to the Knesset for approval afterward. It was also stated that, in addition to using a phone while driving, the tougher penalties will likely cover offenses such as crossing a solid white line, running a red light, and driving under the influence.