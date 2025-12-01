The West is surrendering to, and groveling before, the intensifying Islamization taking root within it. Israel has become its natural punching bag-yet Israel must build its own independence and strength. The first step: sovereignty and governance.

The Western world is changing and, to a great extent, collapsing inward. Leading Western nations, which until recently stood as strong fortresses defending the values of freedom, human rights, justice, and morality, have in recent years proven to be a broken reed-unable to protect even themselves, let alone friendly states that, like them, embody progress, development, and enlightenment.

In such a reality, Israel must carefully weigh its steps and act decisively to strengthen itself and to preserve the vital interests essential to its existence.

Despite the brutal attacks it has endured, despite the fact that its enemies have earned a reputation as tramplers of human rights, exploiters of civilians, and violators of every value and every moral code, Israel finds itself under intense international pressure to retreat, withdraw, and make concessions-concessions intended to bring about the establishment of a Palestinian Arab terror state in its very heart. This concept, which seemed to have vanished from the world’s agenda, is returning as if the Western world has learned nothing.

All of this stems from the aggressive and growing influence of Islam on Western countries.

The demographic growth of Muslims in Europe, Canada, the United States, and other nations is creating a massive and ever-increasing influence on those countries’ domestic and foreign policies. Statesmen and politicians, influencers across multiple fields, generals, and senior academics are aligning their positions with the views of radical Islam, which is capturing more and more centers of power in their countries. They know full well that such alignment-abandoning their liberal positions and adopting a pro-Muslim dictate-is what will allow them to gather around themselves a circle of supporters who also invest in them financially.

Those seeking election at the ballot box, and those seeking advancement, cannot afford to forgo such power-and the most convenient punching bag through which to demonstrate loyalty to their supporters and funders is the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

Europe’s lack of response to the series of attacks carried out by Islamist terrorists in European capitals illustrates the extent of the European leadership’s helplessness in the face of growing and strengthening Muslim communities within their borders. None of these leaders is eager to confront these communities head-on as they gain more and more power.

In such circumstances, public legitimacy grows for the political and diplomatic pressures being placed on the Israeli government (including the manipulative use of internal Israeli forces) to continue retreating, to continue weakening Israel’s strength until, heaven forbid, it becomes easy prey for those who seek its destruction.

In recent weeks, we have also witnessed the Trump administration’s capitulation to the economic and political influence of powerful and wealthy Islamist actors. Trump-who himself often spoke of Israel’s tiny size compared to the vast territories of its enemies; Trump-whose senior officials visited sites throughout Judea and Samaria and declared firmly the living connection of the people of Israel to their land, and the Jewish people’s right to sovereignty in these areas-is the same Trump who now denies the realization of the vision of Israeli sovereignty over its homeland.

All this underscores even more deeply our national duty to stand firm without relying on leaders or nations-even those considered friendly. We must strengthen Israel’s independent strategic resilience; at this moment in particular, we must build Israeli strategic and legal depth.

The strengthening of Israel’s national security, the enhancement of its independence, and the reduction of dependence on foreign actors to a minimum will occur when, as a first step, Israel secures and defines its borders by applying Israeli sovereignty over Judea, Samaria and Gaza. Such a move will bolster Israel’s strategic depth and enable effective and comprehensive security control and the enforcement of governance-so essential to Israel’s existence.

Security experts around the world have studied and found that the establishment of clear borders reduces conflicts between different population groups. Lack of clarity and fragmentation regarding a state’s borders and territory invite the deepening and escalation of conflicts. What is true in studies conducted across diverse arenas around the world applies equally and rightly to Israel. A clear determination of Israel’s borders will reduce conflicts and struggles and will lead to internal and regional stability.

As the West capitulates to growing Islamization, Israel must stand independently-governing, secure, and steadfast. To achieve this, it must apply its sovereignty over Judea, Samaria and Gaza, enforce its governance, and create governmental uniformity that will provide the essential resilience required to ensure the ability to withstand threats and to guarantee the Jewish people’s continued existence.

Nadia Matar & Yehudit Katsover head the Sovereignty Movement.