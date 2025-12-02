Riki is seven years old. She loves to draw, play with her little brothers, Moishi and Motti, and dreams about going back to school. But right now, Riki is fighting acute Leukemia - and losing. Her parents have spent months by her bedside, watching traditional treatments fail one after another. They've exhausted their savings, lost their jobs, and are running out of options.

Then they discovered something: a specialized Leukemia treatment protocol available at a children's hospital in the United States. The medical team there reviewed Riki's case and confirmed she's an ideal candidate.

The treatment could save her life. The cost is $250,000.

This isn't about experimental medicine or false hope. This is about accessing proven treatment that simply isn't available where Riki lives. Families who can afford to fly to the US for this protocol have seen their children recover and return to normal life.

Riki's family can't afford it. After months of medical expenses, they have nothing left.

So far, 92,000 has been raised. We need $158,000 more to get Riki on a plane and into treatment.

Right now, Riki is asking her parents when they're going to America. She doesn't understand why they keep saying "soon" with tears in their eyes. She doesn't know they're waiting for a miracle.

Every dollar brings this seven-year-old closer to the treatment that could give her back her childhood. Her parents have done everything humanly possible. Now it's up to us.

Time is critical. Leukemia doesn't wait.

