Israeli rookies Danny Wolf and Ben Saraf posted career-best performances Saturday night, despite the fact that their team, the Brooklyn Nets, fell 116-99 to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Wolf scored 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including 5-of-9 from three-point range, adding four rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes. Saraf contributed 10 points and seven assists in 29 minutes, also setting career highs.

The Nets drafted Saraf with the 26th pick and Wolf at 27th in June’s draft, making them only the second pair of Israeli teammates in NBA history. Jordan Farmar and Omri Casspi previously played together on the Sacramento Kings.

Saraf, 19, a 6 ft. 6 in. guard who played for German club Ratiopharm Ulm, was selected by new head coach Jordi Fernandez’s rebuilding squad. Immediately afterward, Brooklyn chose American-Israeli Wolf, 21, a 7 ft. power forward/center.

The Nets, currently holding a record of 3-16 which places them 14th in the Eastern Conference, are not expected to contend for the playoffs, but this situation should provide a good opportunity for both Wolf and Saraf to develop their game this season.