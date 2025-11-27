Earlier today, during an operation by Border Police forces in the Jerusalem Envelope aimed at preventing and intercepting the entry of illegal residents along Route 60 near the Tunnels Checkpoint, the forces acted to arrest several illegal immigrants found in the area.

During the operation, an off-duty IDF soldier who was traveling on a public bus near the scene noticed what was happening and apparently believed it to be a security-related incident. The soldier exited the bus and fired at the illegal immigrants.

As a result of the shooting, one of them was injured.