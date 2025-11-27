This past Shemini Atzeret, the Orthodox Union-and the broader Jewish world-lost a leader of uncommon depth and humility. Rabbi Moshe Hauer, zt”l, who served as Executive Vice President for nearly six years, guided the OU with wisdom grounded in Torah and a profound sense of responsibility to Klal Yisrael.

Rabbi Hauer zt"l was a true talmid chacham, a master teacher and communicator, the voice of Torah to the Orthodox community and the voice of Orthodoxy to the world. He personified what it means to be a Torah Jew and took nothing more seriously than his role of sharing the joy of Jewish life with our community and beyond.

Rabbi Hauer’s leadership was marked by unwavering dedication, deep compassion, and a vision rooted in faith in Hashem, integrity, and love for Klal Yisrael. Whether through his inspiring words, thoughtful counsel, powerful advocacy, or quiet acts of kindness, Rabbi Hauer uplifted those around him and made an impact on every person he encountered.

We can best remember Rabbi Hauer, zt”l, by continuing to embody the values he upheld and by committing ourselves to continuing the legacy of Torah, chesed, and unity that he championed so passionately.