This past Shemini Atzeret, the Orthodox Union-and the broader Jewish world-lost a leader of uncommon depth and humility. Rabbi Moshe Hauer, zt”l, who served as Executive Vice President for nearly six years, guided the OU with wisdom grounded in Torah and a profound sense of responsibility to Klal Yisrael.
Rabbi Hauer zt"l was a true talmid chacham, a master teacher and communicator, the voice of Torah to the Orthodox community and the voice of Orthodoxy to the world. He personified what it means to be a Torah Jew and took nothing more seriously than his role of sharing the joy of Jewish life with our community and beyond.
Rabbi Hauer’s leadership was marked by unwavering dedication, deep compassion, and a vision rooted in faith in Hashem, integrity, and love for Klal Yisrael. Whether through his inspiring words, thoughtful counsel, powerful advocacy, or quiet acts of kindness, Rabbi Hauer uplifted those around him and made an impact on every person he encountered.
We can best remember Rabbi Hauer, zt”l, by continuing to embody the values he upheld and by committing ourselves to continuing the legacy of Torah, chesed, and unity that he championed so passionately.
Again and again, in his writing and teachings, Rabbi Hauer returned to the theme of hakarat hatov-the discipline of recognizing the good. Gratitude, for him, was not a passing emotion but a way of seeing: a lens through which to understand the world, to lead, and to serve others.
In honor of Thanksgiving, we share selections from Rabbi Hauer’s writings on the ever-relevant themes of gratitude and hakarat hatov-principles that shaped his life, guided his leadership, and inspired all who knew him.
“The Gift of Israel,” published in the Summer 2023 issue of Jewish Action
Erev Shabbos Message, Parashat Eikev 5781 (2021)
Erev Shabbos Message, Parashat Ki Teitzei 5781 (2021)
“Viduy and Gratitude,” shiur hosted on OU Torah
“Reflections on an Unusual Thanksgiving,” published by the OU
In Conversation with Yaakov Langer
Once again, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his motther, wife and family. May they be comforted among the mourners of Zion and Yerushalayim.
Jewish Action is the quarterly magazine publication of the Orthodox Union (OU)