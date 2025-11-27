Duvi Honig is the Founder & CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce

Who exactly is the world fooling?

Global leaders are congratulating themselves for “peace” in the Middle East, posing proudly for cameras and tweeting triumphantly about a new era of stability. Meanwhile, on the ground, the truth is the complete opposite: Hamas is not dismantled. Hamas is not disarmed. Hamas is not gone. Hamas feels it is still in power-openly, aggressively, and with renewed confidence.

This is not peace. This is a staged illusion-a political performance sold to the world while terrorists rebuild.

The Stage One agreement that international powers rushed to celebrate has already failed in its most basic promise: the removal and neutralization of Hamas’s governing power in Gaza. Instead of being taken apart, Hamas is reasserting control district by district, reinstating its regime, reorganizing its brigades, and rearming with shocking speed.

The world demanded that Israel accept this agreement. Now the world refuses to acknowledge the predictable consequences.

Let’s speak plainly:

Israel has been set up.

And unless something changes immediately, we are heading toward an attempt at a second October 7th.

Everyone remembers how the world reacted after that brutal massacre-how leaders condemned Hamas, pledged solidarity with Israel, and promised that atrocity must “never happen again.” That lasted only a few months. The anti-Israel protests didn't even wait a day.

Now that the world’s attention has drifted, Hamas is quietly rebuilding the exact machinery of terror it used on October 7th, and the same governments who swore “never again” are watching it happen without lifting a finger.

This is not ignorance. This is negligence.

The pattern is glaringly obvious and historically documented:

1. Hamas commits mass murder.

2. The world expresses outrage.

3. Time passes. The outrage fades.

4. Hamas rebuilds, rearms, and regains control.

5. Israel defends itself.

6. Israel-miraculously-is declared the aggressor.

We do not need analysts to predict the future; we have already lived it.

Right now, Hamas is increasing its attempts to attack IDF soldiers, testing boundaries, pushing rockets and explosive devices, and most important, re-establishing rule in neighborhoods that were supposed to be demilitarized. Civilians will soon be sent back into areas Hamas controls, and Hamas will immediately resume its strategy of hiding behind them-using the population as camouflage, propaganda tools, and human shields.

And we know exactly how the world will respond.



When Israel inevitably goes in to stop terror, the same nations celebrating “peace” today will accuse Israel of war crimes tomorrow. They will pretend not to know that Hamas embeds fighters in civilian clothing, schools, hospitals, and apartment buildings. They will pretend not to understand that Hamas’s entire strategy is built on exploiting civilian suffering.

The world is not blind. It simply prefers the convenience of moral amnesia.

So let’s drop the pretense: Peace is not being built. Peace is being sabotaged by the decision to allow a genocidal terrorist organization to continue to exist in Gaza.

If the international community were serious-if it genuinely cared about stability, human lives, and preventing future atrocities-it would deliver one clear, unified message:

Hamas must be disarmed and dismantled. Completely. Permanently. Without delay. It says so in Trump's plan.

The same global pressure that forced Hamas to release hostages can be used to force Hamas to disarm. But that would require honesty, courage, and a willingness to confront uncomfortable truths.

Instead, the world chose a photo-op.

And where is President Trump, whose photo-op with the freed hostages is well-deserved, but not enough?

Israel cannot be expected to sit quietly while a terrorist army-responsible for rape, torture, kidnapping, and the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust-rebuilds its command structure and prepares for its next attack. Every day Israel waits, Hamas grows stronger, more entrenched, and more capable of carrying out the next bloodbath.

And when that day comes, the same leaders applauding themselves today will once again claim to be “shocked.” They will say “no one could have predicted this.” They will pretend they didn’t know.



But we know.

We see it now.

And we refuse to be silent.

The world must stop playing theater and start confronting reality. Peace cannot exist while Hamas exists. And history will judge harshly those who celebrated false hope instead of stopping the next preventable massacre.



