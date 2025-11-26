Disaster in Hong Kong: At least 13 people were killed today, (Wednesday) and several dozen more were injured in a fierce fire that broke out in a multi-building residential complex in the Tai Po district.

Local authorities raised the alert level to the highest, Level 5.

The fire started in the afternoon (local time) and spread quickly between the buildings using bamboo scaffolding that had been set up for renovation work.

According to eyewitness reports, the flames engulfed large portions of the building facades, and residents were seen fleeing through stairwells, balconies, and windows.

Firefighting crews, ambulances, and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene and worked for hours in an attempt to control the fire and rescue trapped individuals. Among the victims, according to reports, are also elderly people and children.

Emergency forces set up an evacuation and aid center near the scene, and authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.