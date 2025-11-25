Rabbi Menachem Perl, head of the Tzomet Institute, addresses a recurring question in the religious community: is it permissible to operate an iRobot on Shabbat? According to him, it is halachically possible-but only under clear and defined conditions.

He explains that operating the iRobot on Shabbat is only allowed if the activation is scheduled in advance, with no intervention from household members during Shabbat.

He also recommends setting the suction power so it is not heard from outside the home and scheduling the operation at a time when family members are not moving around, in order to avoid triggering sensors indirectly.

Rabbi Perl adds that preparations should be made in advance to clear the area of objects that could interfere with the iRobot’s work - such as bags, shoelaces, or small items - to prevent malfunctions that might stop it.

However, he notes that some people avoid operating such robots on Shabbat for reasons of preserving the spirit of the day, arguing that the mere sight of a cleaning device disrupts the atmosphere. “There is no real halachic prohibition when all preparations are made in advance,” he emphasized.