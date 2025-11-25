Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for the Hamas terror organization, published a message on Tuesday in which he attempted to relaunch the "Gaza is Drowning" campaign.

He claimed that the residents of Gaza are "drowning in their tents because of the rain," and blamed Israel, which according to him, is responsible for the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Qassem blamed Israel for "the siege that it is imposing," and claimed that it is causing distress. In the message, he called on Arabs and Muslims worldwide to protest what he called "the unprecedented humanitarian tragedy."

His remarks echo previous attempts by Hamas to promote a narrative claiming that Israel is responsible for any harm to civilians, even when it results from weather-related events.

credit: TPS

