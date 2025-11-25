tanyaonline.com/?p=2082

They (the angels and souls of Atzilut) are not, however, actual Divinity, and as such able to create substantiality ex nihilo34-

אַךְ אֵינָן אֱלֹקוּת מַמָּשׁ לִבְרוֹא יֵשׁ מֵאַיִן,

The ability to create ex nihilo is exclusive to the Ein Sof. Since the kelim of the sefirot of Atzilut are utterly united with the [infinite] Ein Sof-light, they are able to serve as conduits for the creation of yesh from ayin. The angels and souls of Atzilut, however, are not actual Divinity and are thus unable to serve in this way-

because they already emerged and became separated from the kelim of the ten sefirot of Atzilut within which the kav of the [infinite] Ein Sof-light is vested,

מֵאַחַר שֶׁכְּבָר יָצְאוּ וְנִפְרְדוּ מֵהַכֵּלִים דְּי' סְפִירוֹת, שֶׁבָּהֶן מְלוּבָּשׁ הַ"קַּו" מֵאוֹר־אֵין־סוֹף,

for the light is like its source, the luminary, i.e., the very core and Essence of the blessed Emanator,

שֶׁהָאוֹר הוּא כְּעֵין הַמָּאוֹר, הוּא מַהוּתוֹ וְעַצְמוּתוֹ שֶׁל הַמַּאֲצִיל בָּרוּךְ־הוּא,

