The IDF concealed personal findings regarding another officer deemed responsible for the events of October 7th: Captain Eitan Paz, Commander of the Ashdod Naval Base.

According to Galei Tzahal reporter Doron Kadosh, Captain Paz oversaw naval operations on the morning of Hamas’s maritime infiltration and attack. He was among the officers who were alerted to warning signs during the night between October 6th and 7th and hurried to the Ashdod Base to prepare for a potential assault. Nevertheless, the Navy did not adjust its deployment at sea or reinforce its forces.

For reasons that remain unclear, the IDF withheld the fact that personal conclusions had been issued regarding Paz and that a decision was made not to promote him to further positions.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit declined to comment.