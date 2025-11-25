Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem stated that implementing the second phase of the ceasefire agreement is not simple, claiming that Hamas has fulfilled its commitments while Israel continues to violate the terms of the agreement.

Qassem told mediators involved in the Cairo talks that Israel’s alleged breaches undermine prospects for continued implementation of the agreement.

He added that the arrival of a Hamas delegation in Cairo demonstrates the organization’s seriousness in seeking progress toward the second phase of the deal.

Qassem stressed that the international force, which under President Trump’s plan is to be stationed in the Gaza Strip, must separate residents from IDF forces. He accused Israel of daily attempts to expand its security control beyond the yellow line.