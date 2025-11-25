Minneapolis is the first American city to broadcast the Islamic call to prayer five times a day, starting at 5 a.m. It also unanimously decided to amend the noise ordinance, which had prevented calls to Allah at dawn and late at night.

The Catholic Church of St. John in Minneapolis is now a mosque.

Now let us read from City Journal:

“Minnesota is drowning in fraud. In many cases, the fraud was perpetrated by members of Minnesota’s large Somali community. Federal counterterrorism sources confirm that millions of dollars in stolen funds were sent back to Somalia, where they ended up in the hands of the terrorist group Al-Shabaab. As a confidential source stated, ‘the main financier of Al-Shabaab is the Minnesota taxpayer.’”

A story you will not find in any Western newspaper.

Because Minnesota is, after all, the state of Ilhan Omar, the veiled Democratic congresswoman, and of Tim Walz, the state governor and Kamala Harris’s running mate. And Minneapolis is the city of George Floyd.

At the center of the scandal is the Feeding Our Future program, involved in a conspiracy to steal $300 million from this state- and federally-funded initiative aimed at feeding children during the pandemic.

Al-Shabaab is the largest Islamic terrorist organization in East Africa, notorious for massacring Christians-an odd priority, one might say, for Minnesota’s famously woke citizens.

Twenty-four hours before Catholic Easter, a commando of Shabaab terrorists visited Christian students at Garissa University in Kenya.

They entered the campus at 5:30 a.m., killed two guards, and headed toward the dormitories armed with rifles. The campus’s 815 students were dragged from their beds, gathered into large rooms, and separated according to their faith.

“What are the names of Allah?” “What is the name of Muhammad’s mother?” Muslims who could recite verses from the Qur’an were freed; Christians who could not were killed or taken hostage.

It was a massacre: 147 dead.

To the survivors, Al-Shabaab said: “If you continue to worship your God here, we will kill you all.”

This is the devil American citizens are supporting with Western welfare.

We already knew welfare systems had created the perfect environment for an unproductive Muslim underclass in our enclaves.

Now we see that it is also a form of jizya-the tax imposed on non-Muslims in Islam-as the manifestation of a fundamental anthropological structure: a dominant group demanding tribute from others in order to exist on its territory.

The welfare state is based on an implicit assumption: the beneficiary belongs to the community and contributes to its well-being. Here, social assistance is experienced as a tax paid by a society guilty of existing.

The Wall Street Journal conducted an investigation showing how five of the terrorists behind the Paris and Brussels attacks financed themselves with European welfare totaling €50,000.

Khalid el-Bakraoui, the terrorist who blew himself up inside the Brussels metro-killing 16 people-was given €28,000 in various benefits after being released from prison.

According to the Belgian Ministry of Justice, terrorists who fought with ISIS received €123,898 in subsidies.

Salman Abedi, the Manchester concert bomber, used taxpayer money to fund his terrorist plan.

The family of Omar Abdel Hamid el Hussein, responsible for the 2015 Copenhagen attack that killed two people, was receiving Danish welfare payments.

And a document produced by the Ministry of Labor revealed that more than 30 Danish jihadists continued receiving social benefits totaling €90,000 even after joining ISIS. The Danish government paid sickness and disability benefits to terrorists.

In Germany, Bild published an analysis of 450 German ISIS jihadists, showing that 20 percent of them received state subsidies.

In the Netherlands, jihadist Khalid Abdurahman appeared in an ISIS video standing in front of five severed heads he had just cut off in Syria. Volkskrant revealed he had been declared “unfit for work” and subsidized.

The worm is in the fruit.

And now we are also financing those who behead Christians.

Beheading our own future!