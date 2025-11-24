Robert Besser is a news editor who has worked in television and newspapers in the United States, Asia and the Middle East.

The clock is ticking louder and louder, because 38 months from now, on January 20, 2029, Donald Trump will leave office.

And this is why Israel must act with the greatest speed and determination to free itself of its military dependence on the USA, along with freeing itself of any delusions about future support from the leftist west.

Trump has proven to be the greatest friend of Israel by his single handedly returning common sense to the White House. Like President Ronald Reagan, Trump instinctively knows who the good guys and the bad guys are in the Middle East and throughout the world.

However, Israeli statecraft can not be built upon the momentary friendship of a single president. And as adults, we can see that Trump seems motivated by his ego-driven ambitions for recognition as a peacemaker, which history might well prove to be reckless.

Recall how the terrible Treaty of Versailles ending World War I gave us World War II and 39 million dead in Europe.

And we must acknowledge that when Trump is gone from the White House, that will be that. He will leave behind only dust. There is no Trump movement or ideology that will continue his legacy. There is only Donald Trump.

Notably, there was no lasting legacy left by US Presidents Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Carter, Clinton, Bush and the others. And so it will be with Trump.

We Jews must open our eyes. The recent elections to the highest office in the US of such uneducated and unthinking people, such horrifying mediocrities, as Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Kamala Harris, along with Jew-hating leftists in office at every level of government, screams at us that America is fast dying and Israel, for the sake of its survival, must immediately seek new allies.

Indeed, now is the moment for Israel to establish strong alternative alliances, long before the American civilization collapses.

In the past 3,500 years we Jews have witnessed the disintegration of many hundreds of civilizations, from the Pharaohs, the Assyrians, the Persians, the Romans, the Greeks, and more recently the empires of the British, French, Germans, Russians, Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch……….and coming too soon, America and the west.

Though the Chinese people are older than the Jews, they remained isolated and did not live within the ancient empires. But the Jews did.

Today we Jews are watching as America is being laid waste by the woke left. After abandoning Christianity, the leftists have created their own woke religion that is often compared to a termite which gets inside and hollows out the substance of whatever it attacks.

And look…..we see the truth of this. The termites of the left hollowed out American education, the news industry, the entertainment industry, corporate America, science, politics, labor unions, churches and synagogues.

Each of these institutions in America has been taken over by the totalitarian left, which only allows those to participate who share their mentally ill warped views of the world.

And what of American leadership? Over and over we are seeing people with little education and even less character being elected to lead the United States.

From the extraordinarily uneducated Barack Obama to the criminal Bidens, who happily sold access to the Vice President and President, to Kamala Harris, a woman of so little substance and self-esteem that she sold her body for political opportunity. Isn’t there a word for such transactions?

And look at the inept leftist mayors of great cities like Chicago, Los Angeles and now New York, as well as the leftists seeking to take over Congress. These are exclusively people without education or experience, who only were elected because they are demagogues who preach the totalitarian woke religion of victimhood and division.

Well Israel…so be it, for this is the world we now live in and we certainly cannot save the non-Jews. But we must save ourselves.

So what should be Israel’s policy as we face the collapse of the west and America?

Perhaps the Jews’ path has once again been pre-ordained, as we see that the only meaningful card Israel has left to play is in creating alliances with rising India and Asia.

And yes, pre-ordained. For just at the moment the west disintegrates, the countries in the east have at last stepped onto the world stage.

I have lived among the people of Asia and seen that their countries are populated by people who are very smart, hard working and self-disciplined. Their countries are developed, have capital, feel threatened by both China and the west, and now seek Israel’s military expertise, scientific development, medical knowledge, agricultural know-how, universities and much more.

In truth, for some years Israel’s alliances in the east have been quietly expanding, especially with India.

However, Israel needs to formally come together with India and Asia to jointly build fighter jets, sophisticated missiles, all manner of armored vehicles, high tech, research and development, and much more.

And in truth, the heavens could not bless Israel with better friends than those in the east. For today the Jews have more in common with the peoples of Asia and India than those of the west.

Like the Jews, the people of India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore are hard working, believe in their families, in education and honor their pasts.

Also like the Jews, the Asians are willing to die to preserve their freedoms, while the Europeans no longer are.

In fact, while the west turns away from its past and rejects its culture, the east believes its societies have great value and are the secret to their personal and national successes.

Besides our current western military alliances, Israel also needs to replace our economic trade partners in the west. We can do it now or later, when it will be very painful. For those in the west of the leftist religion are demanding that their countries end all trade with Israel, and might well be successful.

What about Israel’s alliances with Moslem Arabs? Be assured that any current and future alliances with Arab countries will be short lived.

Today’s treaties with Arabs, such as the Abraham Accords, are exclusively based upon creating the opportunity for ruling Arab families to enrich themselves. Trump and his businessmen negotiators understood too well that the Arabs only wanted money, and in exchange for signing a piece of paper Trump further enriched their families, along with his own reputation.

Also, as long as the ruling Arab families seek their personal survival under an Israeli military umbrella, they will maintain alliances with us.

However, consider this nightmare scenario. In the very near future Israel sees the writing on the wall and decides it is time to end our annual acceptance of $3 billion in aid from the United States. Following this, the US Congress ends the same $3 billion that bribed Egyptian and Jordanian leaders to keep peace with Israel.

How long after that will it be until Egypt makes war against Israel? If the leaders of Egypt are no longer putting American aid into their own pockets, future Egyptian rulers will again believe that they can divert the attention of their eternally starving and ignorant masses by bringing them into the streets to call for Jewish blood. They will again believe they can coordinate the military invasion of Israel from all Arab countries. They will again boast about throwing the Jews into the sea.

For nothing changes, and over and over we have seen that dreams of killing Jews are embedded in Arab Moslem DNA.

And regardless of F-35 aircraft bought by the Saudis, Israel can maintain its military superiority by aligning ourselves with the clearly superior cultures found in the east.

In truth, Israel will eventually make deep and meaningful alliances with the east, since there will be no one else to turn to.

So let’s do it now, this minute, rather than when we are again and again threatened by the Moslem world seeking our destruction, and aided by an unhinged America and west which we no longer recognize.

At this point, my Russian grandmother would chide me, asking how can I think I am so wise as to tell Israel what to do? How can I predict the future?

I can because I believe in Winston Churchill when he said, "The farther backward you can look, the farther forward you can see."

And nobody looks backwards so endlessly as do the Jews. Which is why we must use Jewish history as a tool, as a guide, as we move into a new world without the west.

Remember, in 3,500 years no other people except the Jews have lived among hundreds of collapsing empires.

And while we have survived the anarchy that always follows collapse, have no doubt that many diaspora communities will pay with Jewish blood for the end of the west and its civilization. Just as we always have.

For in their collapse, the non-Jews will turn upon the Jews in a forever-repeating chapter in our eternal history.

When Israel was fighting for its life after October 7, President Joe Biden appeased the left wing of his party by stopping the delivery of arms to Israel.

But in truth, we owe a thank you to Biden, who gave Israel a glimpse into the future of the contempt with which Israel will be held by a future leftist Congress and White House.

And as painful as it is to say, America is lost to itself and the world, and if we act now to separate from America, Israel will be much, much safer in the near future.