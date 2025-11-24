The Arab-Jewish Center for Empowerment, Equality, and Cooperation - Negev Institute for Strategies of Peace and Economic Development (AJEEC-NISPED) announced today its plans for the Vivian Silver Center for Shared Society, a new national hub for Jewish-Israeli Arab collaboration and social innovation in Be’er Sheva, backed by a $1 million donation from UJA-Federation

The center, located within the organization’s soon-to-open AJEEC House, will provide a permanent home for programs that promote equality, leadership, and cooperation among Israel’s diverse communities. It is expected open in the next few months.

The center is named in memory of Vivian Silver, co-founder of AJEEC-NISPED together with Amal Elsana-Alh’jooj, who was murdered in her home at Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7, 2023. Silver was widely known for her decades-long commitment to shared society and her work to build connections between Jewish and Israeli Arab citizens of Israel.

The Vivian Silver Center for Shared Society, within AJEEC’s headquarters, will serve as a regional platform for dozens of Israeli Arab and Jewish social organizations. Through AJEEC’s educational, vocational, and leadership programs, the center will support thousands of young adults each year-offering mentorship, professional training, and opportunities for cross-cultural collaboration.

These programs already reach more than 15,000 participants nationwide, helping young people integrate into higher education and meaningful employment while narrowing social and economic gaps.

Located in Be’er Sheva’s Science Park, near Ben-Gurion University, the 4,000-square-meter, three-story AJEEC House has been designed to foster cooperation and dialogue. It will host community partnerships, provide shared workspaces for social entrepreneurs, and serve as a hub for initiatives addressing social and economic development across the Negev and beyond.

“Vivian Silver taught us that peace is not an abstract dream, but a daily act of meeting, listening, and building together,” said Kher Albaz, AJEEC Chair. “The AJEEC House and the center that bears her name will continue her mission-to bring people closer, to create opportunity, and to nurture hope across communities.”

The creation of the center has been made possible through a $1 million gift from UJA-Federation of New York, along with support from the Meyerhoff Foundation, the Gilbert Foundation, and other philanthropic partners committed to strengthening shared society in Israel.

“UJA-Federation of New York has an abiding commitment to building a shared society in Israel-a vision Vivian Silver championed throughout her life. The creation of the Vivian Silver Center for Shared Society sends a powerful message of hope and resilience. We’re proud to support AJEEC-NISPED in advancing Vivian’s vision-building bridges, fostering equality, and creating opportunities for partnership that strengthen Israel’s social fabric,” said Eric S. Goldstein, CEO, UJA-Federation of New York.