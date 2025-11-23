Former Sephardic Chief Rabbi Shlomo Moshe Amar on Saturday night declared that Moshiach (the Messiah) is about to come.

During a mezuzah-affixing ceremony at the new offices of the "Banim Atem - Genetics and Halacha" organization in Jerusalem, which aims to provide halachic and medical guidance to couples facing fertility challenges, Rabbi Amar said, "It is clear and certain, according to all opinions, that we are very close to the coming of Moshiach."

"We are in the days of Moshiach. It’s not a question or a matter of doubt," he stressed.

Referencing the late Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, who passed away in 2022, Rabbi Amar shared: "I heard from great individuals that he told them: 'How can you travel abroad? He’s already here!'"

Rabbi Amar also stressed that his remarks were not vague hints: "These are decisive things. This is not politics or policy, but actual redemption. We are at the height of the birth pangs of Moshiach, and it is very near. It’s as clear as day."