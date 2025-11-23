President Trump has been Israel’s best friend ever in the White House. He has a long and enduring relationship with the Jewish People and the State of Israel. He did what very few thought possible. He brought all of Israel’s living hostages home. He brought back most of the murdered hostages including Hadar Goldin and he will bring back the remaining three. The Jewish People have to be eternally grateful.

He has a big heart and a high IQ. He is a rare human being. In his second term his public persona and his private persona have coalesced. Everyone will tell you in private he is a charming, engaging and warm person. He is much more comfortable as POTUS 47 than POTUS 45. In less than a year in office he has transformed America and the world.

His most life changing, transformational moment so far was when he bombed the Iranian nuclear sites on June 22nd, 2025. I personally had been working on this for more thanks 20 years as were many others. By finally doing what needed to be done, President Trump established himself as the unabashed, unequivocal, and fully accepted Leader of the world. It was his Lincoln Gettysburg Address, and Reagan “Tear down these walls” moment. He had reason to bask in the glory of his success. However, it had a much more profound impact on the Arab world. It has had far-reaching consequences. I believe it ultimately will bring Putin to make Peace with the Ukraine. The ramifications of President Trump finally destroying the Iranian Nuclear facilities are just beginning to be felt. Iran may want to rebuild but the Iranian People have a much different idea. It will ultimately topple the Mullahs.

President Trump’s triumph in Iran brought fear and respect to a number of troubling Muslim heads of state. The first was Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey who has been a thorn in Israel’s side for a long time and has had an on and off relationship with Iran. He also purchased Russian S400 air defense systems from Russia in 2019. This led to his expulsion from the F35 Fighter jet program. Two days after President Trump obliterated Iran’s nuclear program, Erdogan met with President Trump at the NATO Summit on June 24th, 2025. Erdogan immediately changed his tune and re-ingratiated himself with the President. This led to a meeting at the White House on September 25, 2025. President Trump hammered out a number of trade deals worth 100 Billion dollars with Turkey. Turkey ordered a large number of Boeing 787 and 737 max airplanes. I have no doubt President Trump knows exactly who he is dealing with in Erdogan. President Trump would rather take the tact of disarming you with kindness rather than bitter confrontation. This is his version of ‘Peace through Strength’. It is precisely how he pulled off the Gaza Ceasefire Agreement in Sharm El Sheikh on October 13, 2025.

On November 10, 2025 President Trump met with former head of Al-Qaeda in Iraq and Al-Nusra Front in Syria, the new President of Syria Ahmad Al-Sharaa. Al Sharaa had been imprisoned by America from 2005-2011. This is a work in progress. President Trump is trying to bring him into the Abraham Accords. This is what I mean by “killing them with kindness”.

On November 18th, 2025 President Trump welcomed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia to the White House. The Saudis were quite happy with President Trump’s actions against Iran. President Trump once again used the “honey rather than vinegar” approach with Saudi Arabia.

President Trump did the same thing with the newly elected Mayor of New York Zohran Mamdani on November 21, 2025.

If any other President tried to do what President Trump has done it would never work. It only is possible because the President has such a strong and deep relationship with the Jewish People and Israel. It is “Peace through Strength” in action. If any of the individuals who the President showered kindness and graciousness upon misbehave they will find out they made a terrible mistake. Just ask Ayatollah Ali Khamenei of Iran.