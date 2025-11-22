Released hostage Segev Kalfon, handed a letter of thanks to US President Donald Trump, in which he, "thanked him for the warm and heartfelt welcome."

In the letter, as published by Yaron Avraham, of Channel 12 News, Kalfon emphasizes that, "I will always remember that thanks to you, I got my life back. I truly believe that your determination and unwavering stance played a major part in my release."

"During the hardest moments of captivity, when hope was fading, thinking about the great America and about your leadership helped me believe that I would, one day, get out of Hamas captivity. You, Mr. President, were indeed a light for me in the darkest moments and in the darkest tunnels," he added.

"As an Israeli patriot, I had accepted the possibility that I would bury myself for my country. Also now, after I have been released, the things I saw will stay with me forever and won’t allow me to ever feel safe in my country,” he wrote.