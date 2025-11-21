תיעוד: פעילות הכוחות ביהודה ושומרון צילום: דובר צה"ל

IDF forces, guided by Shin Bet intelligence, continued this week to conduct widespread counterterrorism operations across Judea and Samaria. During the operations, the troops arrested 60 suspects, 18 of whom are Hamas terrorists, and seized a large quantity of weapons.

Forces from the Etzion Brigade operated for three days in Beit Omar and arrested three individuals suspected of planning terror attacks. Additionally, during the operation, the troops seized over 15 vehicles that were purchased with terror funds. They carried out 220 field interrogations and 300 searches, during which they uncovered operatives involved in weapons smuggling and terrorist activity.

In a targeted operation by the Yehuda Brigade, forces arrested 18 suspects, including Hamas operatives and individuals who incited to terror. Among the detainees was an individual who praised the most recent terror attack. During the operation, the troops seized M-16 assault rifles, handguns, slingshots, gas grenades, cartridges, and explosives.

Forces from the Binyamin Brigade carried out four targeted operations, during which 17 suspects were apprehended. The detainees included arms dealers, rioters, Molotov cocktail throwers, and terror inciters. In addition, the forces confiscated handguns, an M-4 rifle, and other weapons.

In the village of Barta'a, Yamas officers, directed by the Shin Bet, arrested several terrorists who were involved in planning attacks on IDF troops. During the operation, the forces seized additional weapons, and the suspects were questioned.

Troops from the Samaria Brigade and officers from the Judea and Samaria District Police found and confiscated lathes used to manufacture weapons, two hunting rifles, and a "Carlo" submachine gun. Nine suspects were arrested in the operation.

In the Ephraim Brigade, warning conversations were conducted in coordination with local security forces, and wanted suspects were arrested in Tulkarm and nearby villages.