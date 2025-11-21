It feels like reading the intrepid Soviet writer and journalist Vassily Grossman, who, after the Red Army reconquered Kyiv from the Nazis, described what he saw the German forces had done.

“Two-year-old children massacred... Eighty-year-olds massacred, their eyes clouded by cataracts, with cold, transparent fingers and nearly imperceptible voices… Newborns massacred while they greedily suckled their mothers’ breasts until the last minute.”

In the lands of the East - Belarus, Ukraine, Lithuania, Russia - educated, refined, highly qualified men, not uncultured brutes but doctors of philosophy, university professors, lawyers, sometimes poets, men who spoke of Goethe and Schiller, who read Kant in their barracks at night and quoted Nietzsche in Latin, who knew the music, history, and grammar of civilizations, taught other men the methodical art of exterminating Jewish women and children.

It is difficult to imagine a horror greater than mothers beheaded in their beds while breastfeeding.

Seventeen people, including eleven nursing mothers, are the victims of a terrorist attack on a hospital in Congo. “Women who were breastfeeding were brutally massacred and found with their throats slit in their hospital beds,” said Kiwewa.

The facility attacked by ISIS terrorists is a diocesan medical center run by nuns.

Giovanni Piumatti, an Italian priest who served for over fifty years in the area, revealed: “The most tragic thing, beyond the number of innocent victims, is the way they kill - they slit civilians’ throats, they behead them. It’s horrible. Here they killed mothers while they were breastfeeding their babies. These massacres go beyond all imagination and happen almost every week. Many are never reported.”

Bishop Melchisedech Paluku Sikuli of the Diocese of Butembo-Beni told Newsweek: “Catholics are being killed in hospital beds amid religious persecution.”

“Where is the UN?”, asks Le Figaro. “The Secretary-General of the United Nations, usually very eloquent, is conspicuously absent. Never missing an opportunity for a lyrical outburst to denounce Donald Trump’s policies toward his South American neighbors, to stigmatize Israel, or to criticize the ban on the abaya in French schools, António Guterres remains strangely silent about the situation of Christians in this part of the world.

"It is as if the life of a Christian had no value in the vast global marketplace of moral and diplomatic virtues. This selective emphasis speaks volumes about what the United Nations has become.”

A dark and distant wind carries the lament of these women bent by terror, torn from life while holding their children to their breasts. But no Western knee touches the ground, no silence opens in prayer: only a curtain of indifference falling slowly, like dust on an abandoned altar.

The Western silence weighs more than the stones covering the nameless graves.

The civilization that boasted of abolishing barbarism is once again justifying it with its silence.

In the West today, film festivals censor the videos of the October 7 pogrom in Israel because… they would have to ask Hamas for permission to use the footage shot by the terrorists. We could ask African terrorists for the copyright on videos of massacres in hospitals.

The West has lost the courage not only to fight, but even to tell the truth. Trutth, which in these times of concealment, is already truly a form of heroism.