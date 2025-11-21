HaRav Dov Begon is head of Yeshivat Machon Meir in Jerusalem

“The voice is the voice of Yaacov” (Genesis 27:22).

Rashi explains: “For he speaks in a tone of supplication: ‘Please arise.’ But Esav spoke in a tone of mockery: ‘Let my father arise.’”

A person’s character is recognizable from the way he speaks, how he addresses every individual, and especially how he speaks to his father and mother whom he is commanded to honor. Indeed, our forefather Yitzhak, of blessed memory, was able to discern the difference in speech between Yaacov the righteous and Esav the wicked.

The Ramban, in the letter he writes to his son, instructs him:



“Hear, my son, the discipline of your father, and do not forsake the teaching of your mother, that all your words be spoken gently to every person, in every place and at all times; through this you will be saved from anger, which brings a person much suffering.”

To speak gently does not only mean not to shout; rather, it means to speak in a way that brings comfort and pleasantness to the one you are addressing, and not to cause him distress or pain.

In our time, “the voice of Yaacov,” spoken with supplication, with gentle spirit, and with a sincere desire to bring satisfaction and goodness to others, must serve as a guiding light not only in family discourse, between husband and wife, and between children and their parents, but also in public discourse.

We must learn to listen to one another even when there is no agreement and when differences of opinion arise; not to mock, not to hurt, and not to anger the other, God forbid.

And through this, the words of King David, of blessed memory, the Sweet Singer of Israel, will be fulfilled in us: “Who is the man who desires life, who loves many days that he may see good? Guard your tongue from evil and your lips from speaking guile. Depart from evil and do good; seek peace and pursue it” (Psalms 34: 13-15).

With hope for victory and complete salvation.