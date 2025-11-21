An Indian combat plane pilot was killed Friday when his HAL Tejas aircraft crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show. The plane had flown multiple passes over the airfield before the accident.

Eyewitnesses described the aircraft suddenly losing control and diving sharply toward the ground. The crash sent up a plume of black smoke over Al Maktoum International Airport, as spectators watched in shock and emergency sirens blared across the airfield.

The Indian Air Force confirmed the pilot died in the crash, expressing deep condolences to the family. Officials said a court of inquiry will be established to investigate the cause of the accident.

The Dubai Air Show, held at the city’s second airport, is one of the world’s major aviation events. The biennial show regularly draws large crowds and has seen recent aircraft orders by carriers such as Emirates and FlyDubai.