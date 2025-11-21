פעילות חטיבת המילואים בדרום סוריה דובר צה"ל

Forces from the 55th Reserve Brigade, known as the “Spearhead,” have been operating in recent months under Division 210 along the Syrian border, following another call-up of reservists.

The troops are carrying out proactive defensive missions throughout the sector, aimed at preventing threats to northern communities in general and to residents of the Golan Heights in particular.

During a recent operation, the fighters completed an extensive search mission in southern Syria, during which they uncovered weapons including rocket components and RPG launchers. All items located in the field were destroyed on site in accordance with protocol.

The IDF stated that “division forces remain deployed throughout the area.”