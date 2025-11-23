Arutz Sheva-Israel National News met with Moshe and Aliza Steinberg, who immigrated to Carmay Hanadiv in Kiryat Malachi, and heard their Aliyah story.

"We were actually on the first formal Aliya flight from the UK for 15 years," Moshe recalled.

Aliza added: "I remember all the suitcases packed. We had spent days packing everything up. We finally get to the airport with the kids and say bye to our family. We just went with the girls. It was just us on this plane."

Click here to join Carmay Hanadiv

Moshe continued: "It was a really strange experience to take a one-directional flight. I've never taken a flight where I'm not planning on going back. It was incredibly emotional to get off the plane and realise I'm not going back now. This is it. This is the place. This is where we are. This is where we're meant to be."

Aliza further explained: "It was just very emotional to be around other people making Aliya. When we were being processed, there were just so many of us around. It was just so special to be going through this journey with lots of other people from the UK at the same time. Our kids, as I said, it was three in the morning. Bonding with other kids who've also just made Aliya. Watching all these kids who are about to start a new life. Here you have your nation and your people and you're all B'Yachad (together). I really felt this pull that we needed to leave and we needed to come and be with Am Yisrael."

She added: "For me, also seeing how kids here are in school and what the important things that they're instilled with. It's just so much connection to who they are as Jewish people. And I felt like for our kids, I really want them to grow up in a way that they also have those values."

Moshe explained the attraction of Carmay Hanadiv for their family: "One of the unique aspects that did pull us to Carmay Hanadiv is that it's not trying to be a bubbled, shrink-wrapped, just Anglo community. But there is this effort to be something that is Anglos and Israelis. So from a perspective of us making Aliya, it gave us both the opportunity to try and integrate, to have people to be forced to speak Hebrew and to learn the language and to understand the people around us. But also that cushion and the comfort of [knowing] there are people around you who speak your language and support you and know what you've been through as well, know that you've just uprooted yourself from another country and that can be quite traumatic. So that was obviously really important to us that we were striking that balance of trying to integrate at the same time as having that support. I think that is probably unique to Carmay Hanadiv."

Aliza stated: "So our experience here has been very positive so far. We've only been here for a few months. And something that we really wanted out of living in Israel was to feel that we're in Israel and be connected and integrated within society."

"I'm looking forward to seeing how this community develops, looking forward to being a part of that and to contribute to it. I'm also looking forward to continuing to live in Eretz Yisrael. To experience the chagim in Eretz Yisrael. To experience what life is as a Jew in a country that's a Jewish country," Moshe said.

"We're looking forward to lots more families coming and joining us here in this unique Carmay Hanadiv community. English speakers, Hebrew speakers, everyone's welcome." Aliza said.

Moshe concluded: "We're looking forward to more people coming to join us. Israelis, speakers of English, non-speakers of English, people from Eretz Yisrael, everyone will contribute to the community."

Click here to join Carmay Hanadiv