The Am Yisrael Chai Foundation's Dream Raffle is back. We're talking about a fully furnished, move-in-ready apartment worth $1,200,000, located in a brand new luxury development in the heart of Jerusalem, with breathtaking views of the Holy City.

All raffle proceeds go directly to amazing causes - from helping widows and orphans to at-risk youth, Israel's K9 Unit (IDU), which operates around the clock to locate missing persons, and soup kitchens feeding hundreds daily.

For a 2-for-1 entry and your chance to win $1.2M - click here now

Real Winners, Real Results

This isn't theory - it's proven. Meyer Freidman from Beitar Illit won Dream Raffle 6. Assaf Cohen from Shavei Darom won Dream Raffle 5. Michael "Mike" Cohen from San Diego won Dream Raffle 4. Meyer Reichman from West Orange, New Jersey, won Dream Raffle 3.

Last year, Ezra and Tammy Nissanian from West Hempstead, New York, won. Ezra works at a garage, and Tammy is an occupational therapist. Their ticket was drawn from over 12,000 purchases. They wanted to make aliyah - and thanks to this raffle, their dream came true.

This is a WIN-WIN:

✓ Double entries - buy one ticket, get two with the 2-for-1 promotion

✓ Grand prize - $1.2 million fully furnished Jerusalem apartment

✓ Support Israel - widows, orphans, at-risk youth, farmers, and K9 rescue units

Join thousands already entered - get your doubled tickets here

Move-In Ready Apartment

Brand new refrigerator, oven, stove, dishwasher, couches, beds, dining room set, and more. Fully furnished in the heart of Jerusalem. No hidden costs. Just pick up the keys and start your Jerusalem dream.

The Am Yisrael Chai Foundation has been operating for over 25 years, planting approximately 700,000 fruit trees across Israel, purchasing a bulletproof ambulance for Sderot, and supporting farmers in the Gaza envelope and the Northern border.

What You Need to Do

Special 2-for-1 promotion - buy one ticket for $200, get a second ticket free.

Every ticket is doubled:

1 ticket ($200) → 2 entries

2 tickets ($350) → 4 entries

5 tickets ($750) → 10 entries

10 tickets ($1,400) → 20 entries + $100 gift card to lone soldier

Tickets available using Ma'aser funds - all proceeds go to charity.

Enter now and get your doubled tickets

Seven families have already won in previous years. The raffle will be held on the 16th of Adar 5786 (March 2026) in Jerusalem. Someone will win this $1.2 million apartment.

Will it be you?