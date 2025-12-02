For Modern Orthodox families who want the calm of rural living, the safety of central Israel, and quick access to Ramat Beit Shemesh - The Ridge at Eden Hills offers spacious standalone homes with private gardens, American conveniences, and beautiful, family-friendly design.

For many families, moving to Israel is not just about a change of location. It is about finding their place in the tapestry of Israeli life and creating a home that reflects both their ideals and their standards.

Eden Hills צילום: Naftali Nissan

At The Ridge at Eden Hills, that vision comes to life. In picturesque Giv’ot Eden, just eight minutes from Ramat Beit Shemesh, The Ridge introduces a new standard of single-family living to central Israel.



Click here to begin your dream of a Single Family Houses in Eden Hills

These are not concrete jungles or crowded apartment buildings but thoughtfully designed detached homes, spacious, elegant, and built for real family life. Each home features a private garden, a basement, an American-style kitchen and laundry room, central air conditioning, and beautiful finishing touches throughout. It’s everything that makes a house feel like home, combined with the dream of rural living and the convenience of a prime central location.

Eden Hills צילום: Naftali Nissan



Here, tree-lined streets and quiet cul-de-sacs create a walkable, family-friendly environment where children can roam freely and neighbors are friends. Shabbat tables buzz with energy and warmth. It’s a place where you can feel the expansive presence of the land itself, and the genuine care of a close-knit, hands-on community that celebrates each other’s celebrations and supports one another through life’s challenges.

The community is warm, inclusive, and diverse. Many who have already bought in the project are Modern Orthodox families who dreamed of a quiet life close to the land, without compromising on location, comfort, or convenience. At The Ridge in Eden Hills, they’ve found the perfect balance.

Eden Hills צילום: Naftali Nissan

The Ridge is being developed by a team with decades of experience creating homes and community spaces across Israel, builders known for integrity, craftsmanship, and attention to detail. Every element has been designed with care, from the layout to the smallest finishing touches, ensuring homes that are both beautiful and built to last.

And while The Ridge feels like a world of its own, it’s perfectly connected-just minutes from schools, shopping, and highways leading to Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and the airport. It’s the ideal blend of space and accessibility, peace without distance.

Eden Hills צילום: Naftali Nissan