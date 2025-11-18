In Israel today, two young figures are challenging the violent, disruptive left wing forces which cause so much damage to the Jewish state: Mordechai David and Hadar Muchtar and they deserve the thanks of the nationalist Zionist public.

They come from different backgrounds and speak with different styles. But they share a refusal to surrender the public space of Israel to a loud and aggressive left-wing minority that has long believed it owns the streets, the discourse, and the moral high ground.

The violent left control our institutions and attack our leaders and the people have had enough. Both Mordechai and Hadar, young Zionist Israelis are restoring the sense that nationalists have the right to stand up, speak out, and take back the streets.

The story of Mordechai David’s rise as a symbol of public courage did not begin with strategy, funding, or a political machine. It began with his simple frustration that the left blocks the streets, attacks our leaders and pretend to do so in the name of Zionism. As the left blocks highways day after day, in recent weeks Mordechai has captured the hearts of many Israelis by blocking the cars of leftists leaving rallies, just as they block the cars of Israelis every single day. As they march for social justice, he marches for the soldiers and the nation.

This week, he made the single decision to confront Guy Peleg, the Channel 12 reporter who leaked the fake rape video from Sde Teiman, which PM Netanyahu has rightfully described as “cooked”, “edited,” and causing “unspeakable damage to the State of Israel and the Israel Defense Forces.”

David has mobilized, and blocked Peleg’s car and legally challenged him again and again speaking up for the will of the people - in a country where nationalist government leaders are harassed daily by leftist mobs.

David challenged Peleg, “Why did you distribute a video about IDF soldiers? Guy Peleg, anywhere in the world you will need a police escort to get to your car so that you don’t get blocked.”

He blocked Peleg from leaving in his car, peacefully blocking traffic, for the honor of our soldiers and nation.

Why, I ask, does this left wing cabal face no circumstances for the damage they do to our people and nation?

The confrontation was a moral collision. And the media has attacked Mordechai David as the left wing cabal have long thrived on manufacturing shame among nationalists, religious Zionists, and anyone outside Tel Aviv’s elite bubble.

But Mordechai David has stood his ground, he spoke with clarity, and he refused to be bullied. The defiance of ideological and strong youth. He reminds us that the right too can protest and disrupt. The left, which spends endless hours preaching about “freedom,” “democracy,” and “the voice of the people,” responded with immediate rage. Because at its core, this confrontation revealed the truth: The left supports protest in their way. Not when it's to represent the government and the will of a majority of the people.

Israelis have watched left-wing protesters shut down highways, block entire cities, paralyze ambulances, and proudly “resist” any form of governance they dislike. They called it “democracy.” They called it “freedom.”

They called it “civil action.” But the moment a nationalist citizen did the same, the tone changed instantly. Suddenly, the left discovered the word “anarchy.” Suddenly, blocking a road is “dangerous.” Suddenly, outrage replaced celebration.

Why? Because Mordechai David did the one thing the left cannot tolerate - he mirrored their tactics back at them, and revealed their hypocrisy in real time.

When the left blocks traffic, it is a heroic fight for justice. When the right blocks traffic, it is extremism.

When the left shouts down politicians, it is civil protest. When the right raises its voice, it is a threat to democracy.

Mordechai is exposing all of it. Mordechai David is a citizen who speaks the language of the street - directly, unapologetically, and without fear. His rise is a reminder that the nationalist camp does not need permission from politicians to express outrage, indignation, or pride.

Similarly, Hadar Muchtar, the leader of Young Likud represents the rise of a strong woman who refuses to be intimidated by the aggressive culture of the left. Hadar shows up physically at rallies of the left day after day - on the ground, face to face, day after day. And for that, she is paying a heavy price.

Recently, viral footage showed a left-wing protester sexually harassing her, touching her, and telling her she is “fun to touch.” A line so degrading, so blatant, that in any other context it would have unleashed a revolution of feminist outrage.

But not when the perpetrator is left-wing. Not when the victim is Zionist. Not when the narrative doesn’t serve the agenda.

From the left? Silence. No MK spoke. No feminist organization issued a statement. No protest movement expressed concern. The same people who give endless lectures about women’s rights suddenly had nothing to say when the victim stood on the right side of the political map.

Hadar wasn’t only harassed - she was physically attacked simply for attending the left-wing rallies where they insist they “fight for democracy.”

Mordechai David and Hadar Muchtar illustrate the truth that Israel’s streets will not be as they were before October 7th - that today, Israelis are refusing to hand over the public square.

Thank you Mordechai David and Hadar Muchtar.

Ronn Torossian is an Israeli-American entrepreneur and Zionist communal leader.