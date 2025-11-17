Arutz Sheva exclusive: Three recently released survivors of Hamas captivity, Matan Angrest, Segev Kalfon, and Etan More, spent the weekend together with their families at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Jerusalem.

The event was held at the initiative of Tzili Schneider, Founder and CEO of the Kesher Yehudi organization, which has been accompanying the families of the hostages.

During the retreat, the three shared their feelings since returning from Israel with those present. They spoke about the special bond that formed between them in captivity and about the Shabbats they spent together under difficult conditions.

This was the first time they shared their memories from Shabbat in Gaza, as a step in their coping and recovery process.

Matan Angrest described how he became more spiritual, and said, "I had a prayer book that I got after a lot of digging, and I began to pray. I said, 'I have a prayer book, why shouldn't I pray three times a day?' I saw during the Shabbat prayers that they talk about the Sabbath being holy and one of the most important things in Judaism. I felt something was missing, I said, 'I can't pray without observing Shabbat.' Slowly, I began keeping Shabbat."

"At first, I would recite Kiddush, and then for Havdalah, I would wait for the cup of black coffee, which would sometimes come days later. I wouldn't eat at night to wait until Havdalah came on Sunday, Monday, or Tuesday. I would also study a daily Torah study booklet. Since learning was difficult, it was short. It got to me by chance; apparently, it was left by soldiers in the area. I would study it regularly."

Segev Kalfon shared the special moments of Shabbat in the tunnels: "We were in a small tunnel. We would welcome the Sabbath. Even though we would recite Kiddush on water, it's the thought that counts. We would sing 'Lecha Dodi' (a liturgical song welcoming the Sabbath) and 'Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai' (a song about the Jewish sage, often sung on Friday nights). I would tell them not to fill up on salads, even though we only had half a pita and cheese to eat. We would sit and reminisce about what we would eat at home on Shabbat."

He added that they would also celebrate the Jewish holidays, although they did not always know exactly when they fell out. "We would celebrate the holiday, we would finish it, and then it would turn out that the holiday just began. But it's the thought that counts."

Kalfon noted that the Shabbat observance helped them remember their roots even in Hamas captivity.

Eitan Mor summed up their feelings after Shabbat and said, "I want to say thank you very much for Shabbat."

Tzili Schneider, Founder and CEO of the Kesher Yehudi organization, stated: "It was moving to hear the amazing testimonies by the captivity survivors about their dedication to observing Shabbat in impossible conditions. Their stories are inspiring. It is amazing to discover how faith and Shabbat observance in the brutal captivity gave them strength to face the terrible difficulties."