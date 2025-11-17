According to the IDF, following the evacuation of structures in Gush Etzion on Monday afternoon, forces were dispatched to the village of Jaba “after receiving a report of dozens of Israeli civilians who set fire to and vandalized homes and vehicles in the area.”

Security officials reported that dozens of Jews entered the village, set fire to one house and four cars, and assaulted a Palestinian man they encountered, injuring him. At this stage, no arrests have been made. Security forces are operating in the area.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated: "A short while ago, the IDF, Israel Border Police, and Israel Police were dispatched to the area of Jab'a following a report of dozens of Israeli civilians who set fire and vandalized homes and vehicles in the area. Israeli security forces at the scene are conducting searches to locate involved individuals. The incident is still ongoing."

"The IDF views such actions with severity and condemns any form of violence, which harms the security in the area and risks destabilization. The IDF is operating to enforce law and order in the region. These violent incidents divert the attention of commanders and soldiers from their primary mission of defense and counterterrorism."