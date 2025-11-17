The United States is considering skipping the disarmament phase in Gaza and moving directly to reconstruction efforts, Saudi outlet Al Arabiya reported Monday, citing an informed Israeli source.

The source noted that Washington does not plan to deploy ground troops to Gaza, which has led US officials to explore alternative approaches. The reported shift away from disarmament has raised concerns in Israel, as it would leave Hamas armed and potentially undermine long-term security goals.

These deliberations come just hours before a scheduled UN Security Council vote on a US-backed resolution supporting President Donald Trump's peace initiative for Gaza. The plan includes the deployment of an international force in the coastal enclave.

Revised multiple times during council negotiations, the proposal reportedly enabled the October 10 ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, according to AFP. The most recent version includes the creation of a "Stabilization Force" to coordinate with Israel, Egypt, and newly trained Palestinian Authority police to secure border areas and oversee disarmament.

The force would aim to permanently remove weapons from unofficial armed groups, protect civilians, and establish humanitarian corridors.

Additionally, the resolution calls for the formation of a "Peace Council," a transitional governing body for Gaza to be chaired by President Trump, with a mandate lasting through the end of 2027.

Unlike earlier drafts, the current resolution acknowledges the possibility of a future Palestinian state. It also states that upon implementation of reforms by the Palestinian Authority and the commencement of reconstruction, conditions may emerge for a credible path toward Palestinian self-determination.

Israeli political sources cited by Yedioth Ahronoth highlighted elements of the resolution they view as unfavorable to Israel, including the discussion of Palestinian statehood and clauses limiting Israel's ability to veto the countries sending peacekeeping forces.

An Israeli security official emphasized, "We will not withdraw from Gaza until we are certain not a single rifle can be turned again toward Israel."