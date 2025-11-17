We all remember that time, not so long ago, when all over the media it was Russia…Russia…Russia.

Hillary Clinton and Adam Schiff wanted Trump’s head on a platter, and since over the years nothing else seemed to work, let it be another fake story.

Let it be Trump and Russia, with the media carrying the story flagrantly, accusingly, hysterically.

Russia…Russia…Russia.

It was a witch hunt, and it was doomed. Trump was clean, no matter how hard they tried to frame him and nail him.

Now what?

Now it is Epstein day and night. Turn on any channel at the 6;30 news-hour and all across the networks the top story is about the relationship between Epstein and Trump.

This too is a witch hunt, a frantic effort to Get Trump red-handed. So far, they have not found the golden goblet, or any email that finds guilt in Trump’s behavior.

Namely, Girls…Girls…Girls.

Which was Epstein’s claim to fame and his main business.

But more emails will soon be coming, and will these finally Get Trump? After all, for the Democrats and their media cohorts, their entire lives depend on ruining Trump.

They have been at this for some 15 years, non-stop, up to the latest disgrace from the BBC, caught tampering with Trump’s Jan 6 speech.

Suppose, this time, Trump is found complicit?

Frankly, unless it is something truly awful…frankly I would not give a damn. I would not give the Left any measure of satisfaction.

After all they’ve done to Trump, they deserve nothing. For years they dragged him from one courtroom to another on bogus charges.

Trump knows how it feels to be a man on the run, some posse always chasing you, so it is no wonder that he and Netanyahu are pals, and it is no wonder that he has stepped in to ask for a pardon on behalf of his pal, Bibi, as Trump knows what it is like to be the victim of bogus charges…precisely which finds the Prime Minister of Israel stuck in some Israeli court.

The friendship between these two leaders goes well beyond politics, but grounded in the knowledge that it is them against the world.

Both know what it is like to be maligned and unappreciated.

Trump has revitalized America. In the midst of eight wars, Netanyahu retains Israel as the house on the hill.

The laurels will have to come from future historians whose eyes are clear and not clouded by baseless animosity.

