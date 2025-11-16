Mamdani is an ambitious Islamist, ego-driven with an agenda. If he had presented himself pushing Islamic ideology, he would have never gotten off the ground. Instead, he jumped on the bandwagon and used the usual "western" issues, embracing socialism and communism familiar to western ears and minds, selling the usual claptrap to the great uneducated and ideologically brainless in New York.

He spoke socialist rubbish to the young, all progressives, apprentice adults with no knowledge or experience, who weren't even born when 9/11 occurred and who automatically feel they have to side with the poor and oppressed, such as they are, and promised lots of freebies, we are going to sock it to the rich and… voila!

The dyed-in-the-wool Democrat automatons just jogged along with their minds definitely not in gear. Hochul, Jeffries and Co felt obliged to endorse Mamdani and have almost immediately withdrawn or limited their support.

Of course Mamdani’s real stealth agenda is Islam and he was hugely funded by the likes of Qatar, and it surprises me no one mentions it or even sees it. Is it the usual cowardice in recent times falsely imposed on the West, and America in particular, that keeps everyone quiet and afraid to speak the truth for fear of being accused of that modern invention, Islamophobia, or perhaps racism?

Beware Qatar’s unceasing nefarious influence. I have no doubt, it is logical, that Mamdani will surround himself with similar inclined and thinking sycophants. Will we now see the mosque built near Ground Zero?

An important question is: What has Mamdani actually done and achieved in his life and what experience does he have? Mamdani was born in Kampala, Uganda, to academic Mahmood Mamdani and filmmaker Mira Nair, both of whom are of Indian descent. After spending three years in Cape Town, South Africa, when Mamdani was five to seven years old, the family moved to the United States, settling in New York. Mamdani graduated from Bronx High School of Science before receiving a bachelor's degree with a major in African studies from Bowdoin College in 2014.

After working as a housing counsellor and musician, Mamdani entered local New York City politics as a campaign manager for Khader El-Yateem and Ross Barkan. He was first elected to the New York State Assembly in 2020. Representing Astoria, Queens, he was re-elected without opposition in 2022 and 2024.

Mamdani is a fan of hip-hop and has composed, performed, and produced rap music. Mamdani curated and produced the soundtrack for his mother Mira Nair's 2016 film Queen of Katwe,

Before running for office in 2020, Mamdani worked as a foreclosure prevention and housing counsellor. There, he assisted lower-income immigrant homeowners in Queens with eviction notices and efforts to prevent them from being evicted from their homes. He said the experience motivated him to run for office to address the housing and affordability crisis.

In October 2024, Mamdani announced his candidacy for mayor of New York City in the 2025 election.

Not much experience per se. For all his talk, let us remember he has had a protected and privileged life, which is not a sin, but I therefore question his socialism and communism lite. I am inclined to think his spouting socialist and communist rhetoric is a tool for achieving his ambition in left wing New York. If he had chosen to be right wing, he wouldn’t have gotten far in New York nor would his Islamism.

I am sure Mamdani is an intelligent man and this is not to say he cannot apply himself to the job and learn quickly. What bothers me is his Islamic agenda. We will have to see what transpires and whether America, and especially New York, learn something from this.

It is quite extraordinary how Americans can be so naïve and not see the surreptitious threats and dangers Islam presents to America and themselves…. and this while the Islamists often state it quite clearly and loudly. Have they not learned anything from the spoutings, attitudes and behavior of Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, amongst others? Do they not look at Britain, France, Sweden and Belgium and not see the dangers? Or are they blissfully unaware and so provincial that their general knowledge doesn’t stretch beyond New York? Britain’s Islamic population is a mere 6.5% and is a clear example of the tail wagging the dog.

The other countries mentioned are even worse off, with larger Islamic populations. Is this what they want for America? Let us not forget that the Islamic population growth has been often deliberately facilitated by weak left wing governments looking to build a voter base, appealing to the Islamic population for votes and unable to clearly see that Islam is using them to take over their countries.

In Blue New York at present, the Democrats have a free run. BUT, even if the choice was essentially between a Mamdani and Cuomo, flawed as Cuomo may be, how can New Yorkers choose this young inexperienced radical in sheep’s clothing? Why is it that people do not apply their minds?

I see now mentioned that between AOC and Mamdani, they are the future of the Democrat Party. May G-d have mercy on America. Are people really that stupid?

All this has implications for Israel. Netanyahu’s latest statement in an interview with Erin Molan that Israel will move away from being dependent on US aid is very wise indeed. It is also timey as we certainly do not know who the next President will be or what his policies may be. America is in a flux and we can only hope it recovers under President Trump. Credit, gratitude and blessings to President Donald Trump for all his help.

Reality will come down hard on Mamdani. Rudi Giuliani in a recent interview said he spent 80% of his time as mayor on New York's budget. Good luck Mamdani! You will find life is not about the cheers from the "devoted" supporters in the town hall you spoke to and who cheered you. Standing for an election is one thing. Reality is about to arrive starkly in front of you.

Mamdani goes against the federal policies of the US Government and thinks he is tough, talking insultingly to President Trump. Mayor or no mayor, Mamdani is small fry. He has no idea of what's coming his way and will find it an uphill struggle. With his Islamic ambitions and arrogance, he will destroy a great city.

Do I have to mention that New York’s money will leave? It won’t leave the day after Mamdani’s inauguration, but it will leave. The wealthy will move to other states, probably most will boost Florida. Industry will move. Not easy but it will move. Business is in the business of making profits and his glib intention to tax business and the rich will come back to bite him. New York will deteriorate and maybe become as depicted in one of those apocalyptic movies like “Escape from New York”.

The film, set in a then-near-future world, concerns a crime-ridden United States, which has converted Manhattan Island in New York City into the country's sole maximum security prison.

I am glad I saw and experienced New York before this era of Democrat madness and destruction.

David Hersch is Chairman of SAIPAC, the South African Israel Public Affairs Committee. Former chairman of the South African Zionist Federation (Cape Council) as well as a former national vice-chairman of the South African Zionist Federation (SAZF). He is also a former member of the South Jewish Board of Deputies (Cape Council). Retired businessman and broadcaster.