Last week, hundreds of guests filled Hangar 11 in Tel Aviv to show their support for the remarkable work of the Bet Sabah Elazraki Children’s Home.

The annual event, dedicated to the Home’s graduates, moved everyone deeply and left a strong impression. This year’s theme highlighted parenthood, the core mission of the Children’s Home, which is committed to always being there for its children. Just as a parent never abandons their child, the Home continues to guide its graduates as they build their adult lives.

Friends and donors from Israel and around the world support graduates during military service, help fund academic studies and weddings, and stand by them as they start their own families. The graduates’ success speaks for itself. They serve in elite IDF units, pursue higher education, work in respected professions, and raise children in loving, stable homes.

The event Shabi Kedem

The evening opened with a festive reception and dinner led by Ronit Bronfman, owner of Mazal Taleh catering and a board member of the Friends Association. Floral arrangements were provided by Zer For You. The event was presented by two graduates of the Home. A short film was also shown, portraying the moving life stories of two additional graduates who today are married and devoted mothers.

Adv. Muriel Matalon, of Gornitzky & Co., a Friends Association board member, officially opened the evening with an engaging speech. Event chair Shlomo Scharf, who lost his granddaughter May Naim on October 7th, also addressed the audience and shared his connection to the Home. His daughter Anat established “May’s Dragonflies,” which recently organized a beautiful bat mitzvah celebration for four girls from the Children’s Home.

Riki & Yehuda Kohn Photographer Shabi Kedem

After the film, Director Yehuda Kohn delivered heartfelt words of thanks to all partners who helped make the evening special. The program concluded with a powerful performance by acclaimed singer Harel Skaat. All contributors donated their services voluntarily.

As the evening ended with sweet desserts, guests expressed their admiration for the Home’s unique mission and for its inspiring graduates. It was an uplifting night that once again proved that being there for the children is the surest way to break the cycle of hardship for generations