Talik Gvili, the mother of SFC Ran Gvili, a Yasam officer who fell in battle on October 7th, 2023, and whose body is one of the three still in Hamas captivity, shared her fears on Sunday.

In an interview with Ynet, Talik described her daily life as "just crazy," and shared: "We really hope this will end as quickly as possible. We just don't want him to become a symbol like Hadar Goldin."

She noted: "We get everything we need as far as information about all the hostages from the (Hostages and Missing Persons) Directorate. Regarding the political echelon, it's a bit more complex to meet with the Prime Minister, but that doesn't mean we haven't met. I met with him at least seven or eight times."

Talik revealed that the defense establishment knows "more or less" where her son is. "There are various things that are not related to us or the state, but to the specific situation of each hostage there. It isn't easy, and we hope we'll find new information and we'll have better news soon. I'm optimistic."

She concluded by thanking the Israeli people: "I have to say thanks to the Israeli public because the feeling really is that they embrace us and are really behind us, and that gives you so much strength."

“It doesn’t matter what the political opinion is or what one’s worldview may be. We feel an enormous embrace everywhere we go, and truly, from here, we just want to tell you: don’t stop.”