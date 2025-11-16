Troops from the IDF's 228th Brigade and 300th Brigade, operating under the 91st Division, are operating to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructures of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the southern Lebanon area.

During a night time operation in the area of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon, troops from the 228th Brigade dismantled several structures used by Hezbollah for terrorist activity. Recently, attempts to restore their use were identified.

In the village of Ramyeh in southern Lebanon, troops from the 300th Brigade carried out an operation to dismantle weapons.

Among the weapons located and dismantled were rifles, Kalashnikov-type guns, magazines, and ammunition.

In addition, over the past week, troops operating under the 91st division, together with the Israeli Air Force and with the guidance of Intelligence Directorate guidance, precisely struck five terrorist targets and eliminated three Hezbollah terrorists in several different villages.

"The presence of these terrorist infrastructures constitutes a violation of the agreement between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF stressed. "The IDF continues to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel."