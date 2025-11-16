הרמטכ״ל ברצועת עזה דובר צה"ל

IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir held a situational assessment on Sunday in the Gaza Division, along with the Commander of the Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor, the Commander of the Gaza Division, BG Barak Hiram, the Commander of the 252nd Division, BG Yehuda Vach, all brigade commanders in the arena, and additional commanders.

Afterward, the Chief of the General Staff conducted a field tour in the Rafah area.

During the tour, the Chief of the General Staff reviewed the operational picture and developments in all arenas, with an emphasis on the defensive effort, removing threats, and maintaining constant readiness for a rapid shift and transition to offensive activities.

“The IDF operates in a changing reality and is contending with challenges across various arenas. In the Gaza Strip, we maintain operational control of more than 50% of the area, without controlling the civilian population. The Yellow Line serves as a security line, and we continue operating to prevent Hamas’ resurgence by holding key areas as well as the entrances to the Gaza Strip," Zamir stated.

He noted that "simultaneously with the current operational process, we must be prepared for a rapid transition to a large-scale activity to establish operational control of areas in the Gaza Strip, if required. Our troops continue operating along the Yellow Line to clear the area and eliminate terrorist strongholds."

"The Southern Command will continue operating decisively to carry out the mission of eliminating terrorists and dismantling underground terrorist infrastructure sites, while strictly maintaining security for our troops."

The Chief of Staff declared that the military will "continue to insist that the Hamas regime will not exist on the other side of the border. Even if this requires time, we will persist in the mission of dismantling Hamas and demilitarizing the Gaza Strip, achieving this either through an agreement or through military means."

Turning to the efforts to inquire into the October 7th Massacre, he stated: "In the past week, we have focused on the inquiries into the events of October 7th. I established the expert committee upon entering my position as Chief of the General Staff out of full commitment to the truth and a desire to lead a deep process of learning and implementation of lessons. We owe this to the IDF, and I owe this to you - the commanders. We will not fear the implications; everything is for advancing the IDF toward growth, learning, and progress."

"We will remember the events of October 7th for eternity, but also the significant achievements in all arenas. Ahead of us is still the mission of conducting the inquiry of the entire war. This is a heroic war, and its achievements are yours and thanks to you. I, and the entire people of Israel, appreciate you for your actions and for the achievements throughout the war.”