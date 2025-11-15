After two years of barraging social media with lies about a famine in Gaza, Hamas propaganda channels are now trying to cover up their obesity by claiming that Israel is making them fat.

One recent Hamas media story

clamored that

“they’re forcing us to gain weight”, and objected that supermarkets have “shelves overflowing with chocolate, soft drinks, and cigarettes”, along with unhealthy “flour and various types of cheese used in sweets and pizza, in addition to sugar and flour derivatives used in confectionery production.”

An Arab Muslim settler in Gaza who had previously justified the Hamas massacres complained, “I am compelled to consume carbohydrates, processed cheese, and manufactured meat.”

What some are calling the ‘Fatocide’ reflects the reality that there was never a famine in Gaza, but there was a

very real obesity problem

. Past reports had found high rates of obesity among children and adults in Gaza and a 2019 study found that almost half of adults over the age of 42 had Type 2 Diabetes. Another Gaza report citing Hamas Ministry of Health numbers claimed that 9.6% of the population in Gaza has diabetes and it’s the cause of 11.2% deaths.

The ‘Fatocide’ is real and is claiming ‘Palestinian’ lives every day.

A

study from a decade

ago found that 1 out of every 5 adolescents in Gaza was overweight or obese and more recent numbers from the combined terrorist occupied territories of Israel, including Judea, Samaria and Gaza, showed that around a third of boys and girls were obese.

Now a new UNICEF study

usefully

compares obesity rates in Israel and in the so-called ‘Palestinian’ entity areas. If Israel were really starving, oppressing or denying materials to the terrorist occupied territories, then the Israelis should be fatter than the ‘Palestinians’.

And yet the UNICEF report found that in Israel, 23% of 5-9 year olds were fat, but 28% of children in the same age group in ‘Palestine’ were obese.

28% of children aged 10-14 in Israel were fat, but in ‘Palestine’, 33% of children were obese.

Among 15-19 year olds, 19% of Israeli teens were fat, but 32% of ‘Palestinian’ teens were. Notably, while the Israeli teens appeared to be getting in shape before going into the Israeli Army, their counterparts in the terrorist-occupied territories stayed fat. But then again while you need to be in good shape to be in the infantry, not so much to be a suicide bomber.

While Hamas propagandists accused Israel of a ‘Fatocide’ by making them gain weight with pizza and soda, high obesity rates are actually common among Arab Muslims across the region. Indeed, the UNICEF report revealed that “obesity among school-aged children and adolescents in the Middle East and North Africa doubled since 2000, and is surpassing underweight rates”.

The Global Obesity Observatory (a project of the EU) ranks Israel as 101st in world obesity, but it’s sandwiched between Egypt (15th), Jordan (24th), and Syria (36th). This is significant because there is actually no such thing as a ‘Palestinian’ or for that matter a Jordanian, Syrian or Egyptian. These were artificial barriers for the same Arab Muslim colonial population and the Arab Muslims who claim to be ‘Palestinians’ resemble the rest of their neighboring families.

Lebanon, in 60th place, reflects elements of its healthier Christian and secular population.

‘Palestine’ ranks 27th, demonstrating the closeness of its population to Jordan, 24th, since both are populated by the same group of Arab Muslim settlers before being split up by the British.

If ‘Palestine’ were a country, it would be the 27th fattest nation in the world.

And if the childhood obesity rates seem bad, the 38.5% adult obesity rate is even worse.

We were told that the Arab Muslim settlers in Gaza were saving food for their children, but the obesity rates show that the adults in the terrorist territories are fatter than the children.

The nearly 40% obesity rate not only puts ‘Palestine’ far ahead of Israel at 23%, but far ahead of much of the world which receives far less ‘humanitarian’ aid than the UN lavishes on the ‘Palestinians’. While many African nations have obesity rates in the single digits and suffer from actual hunger, fortunes were spent and lives were lost shipping food to Gaza that it didn’t need.

Why is there a ‘Fatocide’? One reason is that there is an entire UN agency, UNRWA, dedicated to catering to cities full of Arab Muslims in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and parts of Israel, which, despite having existed for 70 years in some cases, are falsely described as “refugee camps”.

In one of the greatest welfare scams in the world, Arab Muslims living in Jordan, Syria and Lebanon are branded third generation and fourth generation “refugees” rather than immigrants.

And UNRWA is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the ‘Palestinian’ welfare state.

The Biden administration had dispatched $1.2 billion in only a few years. The EU estimated its own outlay at around $1.8 billion. Japan promised $100 million. The UN is asking for $4 billion for its ‘flash appeal’ for Gaza. Even a fraction of that could have saved actual lives in places with actual famines like Sudan, Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Instead, the UN funded another ‘fatocide’. And it’s not the first time.

Before faking a famine to bail out Islamic terrorists in Gaza, international agencies and propaganda outlets had faked a famine in Yemen to bail out the Houthi Jihadists. Even as the Houthis went to war against the United States in 2024, the Biden administration went on supplying

hundreds of millions of dollars

in aid: much of which was taken by the terrorists.

Despite the pictures of starving bony children (actually children with medical conditions) and claims that 85,000 children had starved to death, Yemen’s population increased 30%.

Since the famine began, Yemen’s population shot up from 30 million

to 39 million

.

While Yemen’s child obesity rates don’t top Israel’s, except in the 5-9 range, at 27%, 21% and 15% respectively, they’re well in excess of anything to be found in a country with an actual famine. Yemen’s kids are significantly fatter than those of nearly every African country which have real food shortage problems, not NGO fatocides faked for the cameras. When the biggest problem for 1 in 4 children in the country is obesity, that’s not a famine, it’s a ‘fatocide’.

Over 60% of ‘Palestinian’ women are obese or overweight. 20% have diabetes. After blaming Israel for a famine that didn’t exist, they’re now blaming Israel for making them eat chocolate and pizza, drink soda and gorge themselves on all the free food being sent by their victims.

From the pizza place to the ice cream shop, Fatostine will be free. Just not calorie free.