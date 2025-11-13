In a passionate statement ahead of this year’s "Shabbat Chayei Sarah," Yishai Fleisher, International Spokesperson for the Jewish Community of Hebron, reflected on the significance of the annual festival, which is expected to draw tens of thousands of people to the historic city. The festival, which coincides with the Torah reading of the purchase of the Tomb of the Patriarchs by the forefather Abraham, holds special importance this year, as it not only marks the return of Jewish people to their ancestral land and homes in Hebron, but celebrates the return of the hostages who were held captive in Gaza for two years.

Fleisher emphasized that this celebration is not only a commemoration of biblical history but also a living testament to the continuation of that history today. "We are people of the Bible. We are living the Bible," Fleisher remarked, highlighting the unique nature of this event, describing it as a festival "unlike any other," akin to a modern-day fusion of Woodstock and biblical tradition. This year’s theme, V'SHAVU BANIM LIKVU LAM-which translates to "The children returned"-reflects the return of hostages like Eitan Mor, who recently returned from Hamas captivity, as well as the physical return of Jewish families to their historic homes in Hebron.

Fleisher proudly pointed out the work of the Harchivi organization, which has been instrumental in purchasing and resettling Jewish families into houses in Hebron, including six recent purchases from Arab owners. These houses are now legally occupied by Jews, further strengthening the Jewish presence in the area. Fleisher described this as part of a broader effort to "make Hebron Jewish again," a movement supported by various organizations including the Jewish Community of Hebron, the Hebron Fund, and Chabad, all of which work together to renew the city and its holy sites.

He also highlighted the community's ongoing efforts to restore and beautify Hebron, including the renovation of ancient Jewish sites like the Tomb of Ruth and Jesse. "It’s a zechut (privilege) for us to be in these houses and to make Hebron Jewish again," Fleisher said.

As the preparations for the festival unfold, Fleisher expressed his pride in the progress made by the community in Hebron, noting the contrast between past struggles and the vibrant, growing Jewish presence today. He also noted that, despite the challenges, organizations like Harchivi and others are working tirelessly to expand the Jewish presence in Hebron and strengthen the Jewish identity of the area.

Fleisher concluded by calling on Jews worldwide to join in celebrating the significance of Hebron, its rich heritage, and the ongoing battle to protect its identity. "L’Chaim to the Jews of Hebron, l’Chaim to all the pilgrims, and l’Chaim to Am Yisrael, who are holding onto their ancestral land and walking in the footsteps of our forefathers and mothers."

This statement from Fleisher underscores the deep connection between the Jewish people and Hebron, a city that remains at the heart of Jewish history and modern efforts to maintain Jewish sovereignty over the land. The festival of "Chai Sarah" this year is a celebration not only of the past but also of the present and future of the Jewish community in Hebron.