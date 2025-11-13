The main players within this drama are Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro, the late Charlie Kirk, Megyn Kelly, Patrick ben-David and a punk named Nick Fuentes.

Fuentes is a 27-year old Jew-hating influencer who, like a child with a new toy, announces, oh look, a shiny new, Hitler.

Or, in other words, Hitler was not all that bad, so don’t believe all those stories about the Holocaust, according to Fuentes, who has a massive following. On TikTok?

I first saw this creep several weeks ago on the PBD podcast and wondered why Patrick would let someone so hatefully deranged make his case.

Ratings, maybe.

Are we running short of antisemites so that we need this fresh new face?

A star is born from the muck, and sure enough Fuentes is invited for a sit-down with Tucker Carlson, famous for his hard-hitting interviews.

But not this one. Tucker went soft, allowing Fuentes plenty of air to sell his wares, which infuriated many Conservative American Jews, namely myself and Ben Shapiro.

Shapiro got it going with Megyn Kelly about Tucker’s real motives, which so often seem to fall against Israel, as I have been writing for years.

For Tucker, America First means Israel last, or rather, in a world so imperfect, somehow, for Tucker Carlson, all signs point to Israel.

Israel is his obsession.

Shapiro developed this case during his heated exchanges with Megyn, who argued that Tucker was not alone, even among Conservatives, to distance himself from Israel.

Charlie Kirk himself was growing weary of Israel and of Jewish donors who were pushing him too hard.

Says who?

So says Tucker Carlson, who heard it from the man himself, allegedly, and Megyn, who received this morsel from Tucker, the pal to Hitler-lovers everywhere.

Any wonder why Fox News fired him?

I have not heard it from Kirk himself.

In any case, something is rotten in the state of American Conservatives, where we find Megyn shrugging off Ben in favor of Tucker.

Seems so to me.

Which means that she is shrugging off Israel.

Or am I taking this too far?

