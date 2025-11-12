The Police Internal Investigations Department at the State Attorney’s Office detained a senior police officer with one of the highest ranks for questioning under caution on suspicion of breach of trust and abuse of authority.

According to the suspicions, the officer intervened in a matter in which he had a conflict of interest, failed to report it, and acted in various ways to influence how the matter was handled within his unit.

A court-issued gag order has been placed on the remaining details of the investigation.